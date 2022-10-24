 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed Thursday night

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night along Green Springs Road, according to the Virginia State Police.

Senior Trooper P.J. Nixon is investigating the 8:20 p.m. incident that occurred less than a mile west of Lombardy Lane.

Nixon said that 54-year-old Larry J. Hackney of Abingdon was walking in the eastbound travel lane on Green Springs Road, with his back to traffic, when he was struck from behind by a 2018 Mercedes C300.

Hackney, who was reportedly wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 64-year-old Abingdon woman, was not injured in the crash, and no charges were placed.

