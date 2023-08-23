In a world filled with uncertainty, doubts and questions, it is truly inspiring to find a source of unwavering faith. That source is Jesus Christ, who offers us not a blind faith, but a faith grounded in evidence and fulfilled prophecy. Just imagine living in the days of Isaiah, hearing about a virgin giving birth, or in the days of Micah, learning that Bethlehem would be the birthplace of the Messiah. It may have seemed like a distant dream, something that people talked about for years. But then, against all odds, Gabriel appeared to a humble virgin named Mary, and that prophecy was fulfilled.

The life of Jesus is a testament to the countless prophecies that were fulfilled, prophecies that were spoken centuries before His birth. It is mind-boggling to think that so many details were foretold and then came to pass in the life of Jesus. How can one not be moved by the overwhelming evidence that points to Him as the Son of God? It is a faith that is rooted in reason, in the historical accounts of His resurrection, and in the testimony of fulfilled prophecies.

As we eagerly anticipate the return of Jesus, let us remember the confidence we can have in following Him. Just as there were people who witnessed the fulfillment of prophecies in the past, there will come a day when we, too, will witness the fulfillment of His promise to return. Our faith is not based on wishful thinking or empty hope, but on the solid foundation of evidence and the testimony of those who have witnessed His power and love.

So, if you find yourself questioning or searching for something more, consider the ABCs of becoming a Christian. Embrace the evidence, open your heart to the fulfilled prophecies, and experience the joy and peace that come from fully trusting and following Jesus. For in Him, we find not only a Savior, but also a reason to hope, a reason to believe, and a reason to live a life of purpose and fulfillment.

Admit you are a sinner in need of a savior.

Believe that Jesus died for your sins and rose again from the dead.

Confess your sins to God, ask Him to forgive you, and commit your life to follow Him.