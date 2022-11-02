Barter present holiday shows

As the temperatures cool, visitors at Barter Theatre can enjoy two different productions on two stages.

On its main Gillam Stage this holiday, Barter will present beloved holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

In its second, more intimate venue, Smith Theatre, Barter presents “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a hilarious and heartwarming comedy about how zany family life can be.

Barter’s ticket prices start at an affordable $20 ($16 for shows by The Barter Players).

The 2022 season at Barter is dedicated to the theme “Common Ground,” and each show features people who have deep differences finding their strength in one another.

“It’s A Wonderful Life,” in a new adaptation written specially for the Barter, 10 quick-changing actors bring to life the world of Bedford Falls and its most famous resident George Bailey. The show, adapted by Catherine Bush, runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 28.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe Dipietro runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. It tells the story of how Nick crosses the river to New Jersey every Sunday to have dinner with both sets of his Italian-American grandparents. When Nick gets a dream job offer on the west coast, he is determined to take it, and his grandparents are just as determined that he stay put.