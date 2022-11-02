 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barter present holiday shows

  • 0

As the temperatures cool, visitors at Barter Theatre can enjoy two different productions on two stages.

On its main Gillam Stage this holiday, Barter will present beloved holiday classic “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

In its second, more intimate venue, Smith Theatre, Barter presents “Over the River and Through the Woods,”  a hilarious and heartwarming comedy about how zany family life can be.

Barter’s ticket prices start at an affordable $20 ($16 for shows by The Barter Players).

The 2022 season at Barter is dedicated to the theme “Common Ground,” and each show features people who have deep differences finding their strength in one another. 

“It’s A Wonderful Life,” in a new adaptation written specially for the Barter, 10 quick-changing actors bring to life the world of Bedford Falls and its most famous resident George Bailey. The show, adapted by Catherine Bush, runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 28.

People are also reading…

“Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe Dipietro runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. It tells the story of how Nick crosses the river to New Jersey every Sunday to have dinner with both sets of his Italian-American grandparents. When Nick gets a dream job offer on the west coast, he is determined to take it, and his grandparents are just as determined that he stay put.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grand jury returns indictments

Accused of crimes ranging from shoplifting to strangulation, individuals from Wythe County and beyond will now face trial following an Oct. 17…

Halloween Happenings

Halloween Happenings

Halloween is getting closer, and in Wythe, Smyth, Bland and beyond, there are numerous opportunities to get your fright on. And they are happe…

Grace Lutheran turns 150

Grace Lutheran turns 150

Rural Retreat’s church on the hill, Grace Lutheran Church, will celebrate its 150th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at the church, 514…