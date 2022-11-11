McGregor honored to represent Marion Mets at town's Christmas events

While the family was visiting in Greenville, South Carolina, Jim McGregor’s granddaughter asked a question. She wanted to know the origins of her name: Brodie. The question took Jim back to Marion in 1967.

A catcher for the minor league Marion Mets, Jim had a good view of the outfield billboards most every night. He remembered that all the players appreciated the support of local merchants and others. He even recalled that Harwood Manufacturing sent them all pajamas at Christmastime.

However, one of the billboards impacted him more than others. It promoted Marion’s Brodie Thompson & Sons Inc. Tire Store. Jim truly took to the name “Brodie,” so much so that he gave it to one of his sons, Scott Brodie. His son liked the moniker enough to pass it on to one of his daughters.

As Jim told the story to his granddaughter, he wondered if the Church Street tire store was still in business. He did some quick research and found Thompson Tire.

The next day, Jim called the Marion business. Bill Thompson, Brodie’s son, answered the phone. While Brodie had died, Jim and Bill connected.

After visiting family in Charlotte, Jim said he decided to make a stop on his way back to Cincinnati.

The next day, Jim said, he walked into Thompson Tire and met Bill. The pair talked for about two hours.

“Talk about an ambassador for the town,” Jim said of Bill. “He was selling Marion.”

As they talked, Bill suggested that Jim return to Marion to be part of the Christmas parade.

Jim was shocked.

“I’m nobody,” he said.

While he describes his year in Marion as great, Jim’s career as a professional player ended in Marion following 1967.

However, he thought, the Marion Mets, a farm team of the New York Mets, played in the town for 12 years from June 23, 1965 to Aug. 31, 1976. Jim estimated that 476 players came to Marion in those years. If he could “represent all of them,” he said, “I’m honored to do so.”

The Marion Mets produced their share of baseball pros. The 1967 Marion Mets manager Birdie Tebbets went on to become a four-time MLB All-Star. Just two years earlier, Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan pitched for the team. Four of the ’67 players went on to earn recognition, including Ted Martinez, Tommy Moore, Charlie Hudson and Jesse Hudson.

During the 1967 season, the Marion Mets took second place in the Appalachian League with a team record of 37-27, attracting 24,042 to their games in Marion Stadium.

Jim fondly remembers traveling to Wytheville, Johnson City, Salem, Covington and other locales to play.

To this day, he said, “I remember the nuances of every one [ballpark] I played in.”

While Jim’s professional career with baseball ended in Marion, his passion for the sport didn’t. He coached players at the high school level and at the University of Toledo as an assistant coach.

“I love the feel of a ball in my hand,” he said. As a catcher, Jim explained, “you’re controlling much of the game, calling pitches….”

When he played in college, Jim said, he learned how much of a mental game baseball is, and he valued the mix of physical athleticism and mental strategy.

His family is carrying the passion through the generations. His granddaughters played softball, but, with a laugh, he noted that they learned baseball first.

McGregor and his family will stay at the General Francis Marion Hotel Dec. 1 and 2 and take part in the Community Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday night and serve as parade grand marshal on Friday night.

“We are delighted to have Jim McGregor back in town,” said Marion Mayor David Helms in a news release. “To my knowledge, we’ve never had the honor of formally recognizing any of the former players, so this is a great honor. And it being the 55th anniversary of his season with us makes it even better.”

Jim’s career path took him from baseball to education. He spent more than 40 years in the field, serving as a teacher and coach, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.

One of his favorite memories of his year in Marion was hearing announcer Bob Garnett launch each game by saying, “Good evening ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marion Stadium, home of the Mets, where the stars of tomorrow shine tonight.”

Jim reflected, “It was a great way to start a game…, but it didn’t happen for me.”

Perhaps not as a pro player, but as an educator for four decades Jim McGregor helped numerous stars of tomorrow shine their brightest and, in December, he’ll shine again for baseball.