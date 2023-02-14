Summer Stone was born with a passion to serve others. Whenever the opportunity came to help out in her native Smyth County community, she was always among the first to volunteer. As a result, it came as no surprise when she chose a career as a teacher, and later, principal. Teaching in Grayson and Wythe Counties, both on elementary and middle school levels, Stone then served as assistant principal and then principal for Spiller Elementary School for four years before becoming head of the Wythe County Technology Center in the fall of 2021.

“I love everything about education,” she said. “I love being a part of students’ education and want to see who they want to become in life, not just who they want to be today.”

Her sentiments prove that her current position, one which involves her overseeing many students discovering their true career passions in life, is a very special one. With February being National Career and Technical Education Awareness Month, Stone explained to me the significance of CTE, which has a longer history than some may think. In 1879, educators discovered that students were needed to learn essential career tools such as building and machine operation. In other words, the key to being a success in the workforce involved much more than book learning. In 1917, the first Vocational Education Act was set into action, which constituted federal government subsidization of CTE programming. In 2006, the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act became an essential source in funding the sixteen career clusters that offer high school training in various career paths, ten of which are currently offered at the Wythe County Technology Center.

“We are working to try to get back some of the programs we used to have,” Stone informed me. “It’s all based on the current needs of our local workforce right now.”

Long before Stone came on board at the Wythe County Technology Center, it was determined that there was a great need for factory workers in Wythe County. As a result, the Manufacturing Excellence Program was initiated, enabling twenty-five high school seniors, who are accepted into the program via application, to receive certain certifications and going on manufacturing tours while becoming familiar with the factory work in Wythe County.

“We not only want to educate our students to have a career,” Stone explained. “We want them to know that they can have a successful career locally.”

Excellence programs have also been established in healthcare and education career fields.

“At the end of the year, the Wythe County Technology Center does not just provide a diploma,” Stone noted. “We provide a career, a lifestyle.”

For students wanting to attend college, dual enrollment courses are offered in certain fields. They are also offered a vast array of career options, which Stone says is an essential goal of her job. Local employers are also reaching out to Stone in search of students to fill their various positions.

“I want these kids to have the options they need to make a wise career choice,” she asserted. “We want students to have a career they love and will enjoy.”

Students are also afforded the opportunity to begin working in their chosen career path with a work based learning opportunity, in which they leave school early to go directly to an internship, co-op experience, or at a paying job. This is done in partnership with community businesses and organizations. All services are provided by the Wythe County Technology Center at no cost to the students.

“I am very fortunate, because of my awesome teachers, that when employers call to ask for help, I can recommend students for the job,” Stone commended. “That is so important because we want to give each of our students every opportunity available.”

With the success of our local CTE programs, Stone also praises the community itself, of which she became a part six years ago, relocating from Grayson County.

“I love Wythe County,” she said. “My daughter graduated from here and my son will graduate from Rural Retreat High School this year.”

As a principal, she is amazed at the accomplishments of her students. An engineering class built a robot. Another student in the Precision Machining class designed a system using a 3-D printer to hold a ceiling tile in place. Stone was also encouraged, after visiting all three county high schools, at the number of students who signed up to learn more about the CTE programs offered at the Wythe County Technology Center, which will include a brand-new program next year. Students will have the opportunity to take the Unmanned Aircraft Systems course, which will enable them to fly drones, a skill Stone says is essential to numerous careers in existence.

“We want the kids to note all our availability before they sign up for their classes next year,” she said.

She notes that there is a close bond between CTE students and teachers because, once they begin working in the same field as their teachers, they become colleagues. Some former students return to help the current generation of learners because of their previous rapport with their teachers. A former Precision Machining student, who also served on the school’s Manufacturing Excellence Career Panel, was eventually hired as the Precision Machining instructor. He was also a former student of Stone’s when she taught middle school.

“That just shows how we’re feeding the next generation and showing them that Wythe County is a great place to live and work,” she remarked. “It’s very rewarding for us to be able to see our students be successful in the career for which we prepared them.”