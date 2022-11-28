Bland County man pleads guilty to rape

A Bland County man got prison time on Monday in Wythe County after pleading guilty to raping a female juvenile he met online.

James Ozzy Jones, 20, of Bland was sentenced to serve six years in prison for the July 27, 2021, assault.

As part of a plea agreement, the commonwealth dropped additional charges of forcible sodomy, strangulation, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a child by computer.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Jones, who formerly lived in Wythe County, met the juvenile on Snapchat before meeting her in person. Police wouldn’t release the girl’s age.

Jones has been held without bond since his October 2021 arrest on Wythe County Circuit Court indictments.

After his release from prison, Jones, who had no prior criminal record, will be on probation for seven years, during which time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections.

He must also register as a sex offender and can have no contact with the victim or her family.

General District Court

This was one of the cases heard on Nov. 9.

Joseph Lee Carlisle Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted of a June 30 reckless driving charge, which was amended from driving while intoxicated. Carlisle was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence, placed on probation for one year, fined $2,500 plus $101 court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at his expense. Additional charges of driving without a license and driving with an open container of alcohol were dropped.