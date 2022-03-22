Donation to Smyth schools unlike any other; school board sets graduation dates and recognizes staff

The Smyth County School Board welcomed representatives of The Bank of Marion to Monday night’s meeting to thank them for the company’s donation of $180,000 to Smyth County Public Schools for new sports scoreboards, scorers’ tables, wall mats, and video cameras for athletic facilities at Smyth County middle and high schools.

Pete Mowbray, chairman of the bank’s board of directors, and Dennis Carter, superintendent of Smyth County Public Schools, made the announcement of the donation Feb. 8.

Mowbray attended the school board meeting along with Chris Snodgrass, bank president and CEO, and Sam Russell, vice-president for marketing.

“We are pleased to work with Dr. Carter on the replacement of several scoreboards in gyms and on school athletic fields throughout the county,” Mowbray said in February. “Many of the scoreboards have become weathered and worn over the years or have become obsolete. The new scoreboards will boost morale among students and athletes and enhance the enjoyment of interscholastic sports by the fans.”

Some gymnasiums will also get new scorers’ tables and safety mats for the walls behind basketball goals. Some of the funds are allocated for automated camera systems for live video production and streaming of games and other events, such as graduation ceremonies, from school athletic facilities.

“We are very thankful for the community partnership we have with The Bank of Marion,” Carter said. “…Snodgrass… asked us to develop a wish list of scoreboard needs throughout the county. Graciously, they funded every item on the list. The generosity of The Bank of Marion will be seen as students, parents, staff, and community members attend events in our gyms and fields of play. We are deeply grateful for this gift.”

Installation projects for the scoreboards and wall mats are expected to begin immediately.

“We appreciate so much what you’ve done for us and for all the students and athletes of Smyth County Schools,” said Mike Sturgill, director of Middle/High Instruction and Division Testing, who added that he had never seen a gift like this to a school system in his 38 years in education. He said the automated camera systems will allow people at home to watch games and events that they cannot get to in person. “It is very much appreciated.”

Also at the meeting, monthly staff awards were presented for March.

The Silver Apron award was presented to Alicia Doane, cafeteria manager at Chilhowie High School. “Overall job performance is outstanding!” said the nomination for Doane. “Her relationship, like that of all her staff, with our students is wonderful as well. She takes great pride in her job and makes the cafeteria a welcoming environment.”

The Extra Mile award was presented to Rusty Nutter, bus driver for Northwood High School. “Mr. Nutter has gone above and beyond the call of duty for the students at NHS,” said his nomination. “He has driven his regular daily run, filled in to do trade school runs, and helped out to do activity runs when needed, all while working as a full-time custodian.”

The My School Shines award was presented to Larry Atwood and Ray Bogle at Sugar Grove Elementary School. They were nominated by Principal Amy Wheeler. This award honors custodians who keep the facility clean and functional. A banner is presented to each winning school for display during the month.

Graduation dates were announced for the schools in May.

Ceremonies will begin with Alternative Education at Marion Senior High on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. followed by Smyth Career and Technology Center at Chilhowie High on Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., Nursing at Chilhowie High on Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m., Northwood High on Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m., Chilhowie High on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and Marion Senior High on May 20 at 8 p.m. The last day of school for students is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.

The board also approved moving forward on a project to provide space near Rich Valley Elementary School for an auxiliary unit of the Saltville Rescue Squad in order to have an ambulance closer to the community. They are looking at a quarter of an acre near the Rich Valley Fair side for a garage to house an ambulance.