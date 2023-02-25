Chilhowie resident Marcus A. Lomans has been named vice president and chief operations officer at The Bank of Marion. Lomans replaces William C. “Billy” Buchanan, who recently retired from that position. The announcement of Lomans’ promotion was made by the bank President and CEO Christopher B. “Chris” Snodgrass.

A longtime resident of Chilhowie, Lomans was the bank’s assistant operations officer prior to his promotion. He joined the bank in June of 2017. He has over eight years of banking experience, five of them with The Bank of Marion. He is a former manager of The Bank of Chilhowie, a branch of The Bank of Marion.

“I am pleased that Marcus has moved into this key position on our executive staff,” Snodgrass said. “Marcus is a dedicated banker with a deep skill set in bank operations. He has been a key player in most of our recent technical projects aimed at continuous improvement in customer service and bank operations.”

Lomans is a graduate of Chilhowie High School and The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He holds an MBA from King University in Bristol, Tennessee, and is a graduate of Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville.

Lomans is active in community youth sports, especially in basketball, football, and track. He also has a deep interest in Chilhowie history. His great-great-grandfather, the Rev. George Washington Lomans, not only established and pastored First Baptist Church in Chilhowie, but established a general store named Lomans Grocery. He and Marcus Lomans’ great-grandfather, Beverly Lomans, operated this community store for 85 years.

Lomans stated that he was pleased to accept his appointment to his new position. He said, “I appreciate being a community banker and I especially enjoy engaging with bank customers and my fellow employees.”

The Bank of Marion has 18 branches and offices in Southwestern Virginia and the Virginia-Tennessee Tri-Cities. It was established in 1874 and is Virginia’s third oldest bank.