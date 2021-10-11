This renovated home provides 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths along with lots of entertaining space, both inside and out. The extra large kitchen has plenty of cabinets and space to dine-in with adjoining dining room only steps away. Hardwood flooring is laid out in the majority of the gathering spaces and quality carpet is in all bedrooms. The bathrooms have recent tile work completed, are impressive to look at and easy to clean. This home is well adorned with splashes of color throughout and a small amount of decorative wallpaper. The large screen-in room provides covered space from the elements, but there's also plenty of room on the deck for gatherings. This beautiful home has been upgraded with metal roofing, vinyl siding, heat pump and lots of other subtle improvements making it a ideal spot to land. An outbuilding has power and the yard is level in the front with underground drainage system in place and a small creek along the street. Hurry to see this one before it's gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $160,000
