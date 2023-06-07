Wytheville Community College recently presented Tommy Arnold with the 2023 Professor Emeritus Award. The honor is bestowed upon a retired WCC faculty member who has held faculty rank, had a minimum of 10 years of service, and made meritorious and significant contributions to the college.

Arnold was a member of the college family for more than three decades. He began his WCC career as a member of the WCC faculty in September 1987 to May 2002, and from August 2003 to his retirement in December 2019. He also served as Interim Dean of Health and Occupational Programs, and as an Associate Professor in Machine Technology.

Arnold earned associate degrees from WCC in 1973 and Danville Community College in 1975. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in 1983 and master’s degree in 1991 from Virginia Tech.

During his tenure at WCC, Arnold contributed to the ongoing success of the WCC Machine Technology Program as program head from 2009 to 2019, and held the position of associate professor for more than 21 years. He also served as assistant professor for six years, and instructor in the Machine Tool Operator Program for four years. Arnold imparted knowledge through his teaching and by being an exceptional professional role model, for which he was recognized in 2005 with the WCC Distinguished Service Award in Teaching and again in 2015 with the WCC Improvement of Instruction Award.