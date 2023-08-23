Seven years ago, Donna Cutting visited Wytheville to share some highlights from her recently released book: 501 Ways to Roll Out the Red Carpet for your Customers (Career Press 2015) in a workshop for those who impact customer service . . . and in business, who doesn’t make such an impact?

On September 14, 2023, Donna is returning to Wytheville for a workshop entitled: Roll Out the Red Carpet: Crafting a Culture that Drives Employee and Customer Retention. The program will no doubt include components of her most recent publication: Employees First! Inspire, Engage and Focus on the HEART of Your Organization (Career Press 2022).

Whether you are a small business with a few dedicated employees or lead a larger organization with a diverse workforce, creating a culture that inspires and supports is essential to providing exceptional service to customers and fostering retention. “If you want your team members to roll out the red carpet for customers, you’ve got to treat those team members to their own VIP experience,” Donna prescribes.

Donna Cutting is Founder and CEO of Red Carpet Learning Worldwide headquartered in Asheville, NC. She is an author, resource for mission-driven leaders and professional speaker who has presented in 45 of the 50 United States. Her “Treat Customers Like STARS” curriculum is being used throughout the U.S., in Canada, Australia, and South Africa. No wonder Donna has been recognized in the prestigious Global Gurus list for both Customer Service and Organizational Culture.

An interview-based researcher, Donna has talked with hourly-paid workers, VP level executive and C-Suite officers to listen, learn and publish both sides of the employee engagement equation.

Donna echoes what many business leaders are experiencing: “The world is changing and it’s time to reimagine and reshape your employee experience. That means taking care of the people who take care of your customers . . . And, what worked to attract and retain the best employees before, won’t work today.”

Roll Out the Red Carpet: Crafting a Culture that Drives Employee and Customer Retention is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, September 14, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center. Advance registration is required. Early registration is offered up to and including 8/31/23 and to non-profit organizations for $60 per person. After 8/31/23, registration is $75 per person.

Attendees will be treated to lunch in the company of their colleagues, a high-energy, interactive, and enjoyable program with actionable ideas to implement immediately upon returning to your workplace. Join us and be part of the conversation:

Hear about how other organizations are finding creative ways to recruit, select, onboard, and retain new team members.

Gain insights into the diverse perspectives, preferences and unique strengths of a multi-generational workforce and effective way to bridge generational gaps.

Walk away with a better understanding of the link between the employee and customer experience.

Implement micro-learning and development strategies to set your team up for success.

This program is designed for HR professionals; small business owners; officers, directors and managers who lead others throughout various business sectors – private and public; for-profit and not-for-profit.

To register, contact Mary Jane Umberger at hralliance@embarqmail.com.