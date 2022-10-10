Older Virginia residents asked to take survey to help shape State Plan for Aging Services

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) is inviting Virginia residents 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, visit https://polco.us/va2022.

CASOA will inform the development of the next State Plan for Aging Services (Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2027), which guides the commonwealth’s implementation of Older Americans Act programs and services and seeks to coordinate a statewide response to meeting the needs of older Virginians.

Having completed the random selection component of the CASOA survey earlier this fall, the department now encourages all older Virginians to respond to the online open participation version of the survey.

The online survey is available in Arabic, English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese. Those who receive the open participation survey link are encouraged to participate.

Polco is conducting the survey on behalf of DARS. They only share anonymous, combined results. Participants’ individual data and responses are never shared.

The findings from the survey will be integrated into the department’s needs assessment. The results will enable state agencies, local governments, community-based organizations, the private sector and other community members to understand more thoroughly and predict more accurately the services and resources required to serve older Virginians and their caregivers.

In addition, the department is encouraging its network of 25 Area Agencies on Aging as well as all state and community partners serving older adults to share the open participation survey link with their internal and external networks.

For more information or if you need assistance with survey, visit https://www.vadars.org/ or contact the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services at 804-662-9310.