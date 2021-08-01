5 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $400,000

The beautiful 2 story brick home that was built in 1911 sits on over 5 acres surrounded by lush green farms, breathtaking mountain views and less than 2 miles from I-81. The 5+ acre parcel is almost completely flat offering a wide array of possibilities. As you enter the home you are greeted by a grand staircase with a living room/library to your right and family room to your left, both with converging solid wood pocket doors. The family room has a hand painted mural "Black Lick 1911". The master is on the main level and is accessible from the family room, hallway or master bath that also has a door to the hallway. The main level also has a formal dining, kitchen, laundry, mud and sun rooms. Upstairs is 4 large bedrooms, full bath, possible 2nd kitchen and sunroom with new exterior stairs. There are new wood ramps leading to the front porch and back door. The property also has a large workshop, several outbuildings, log cabin, smokehouse and new stone retaining walls. See 3D Tour.