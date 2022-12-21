Fort Chiswell whips Northwood

Kara King ruled with 30 points as host Fort Chiswell flattened the Panthers in the first round of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

The Pioneers hung an 80-7 loss on the Panthers

The Pioneers raced out to a 31-1 lead after one quarter. Blair Jackson added 19 points.

Olivia Briggs led Northwood with four points.

Bulldogs best Indians

In a Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament first-round game played during the day, it was all about Maddie Day, as Tazewell hung a 54-51 loss on Rural Retreat.

The Tazewell standout torched the nets to the tune of 32 points as the Bulldogs advanced in the event held at Fort Chiswell.

Brelyn Moore led the way for Rural Retreat with a 24-point, 11-rebound showing.

GW bests Tide in low-scoring affair

Camille Wolfe scored eight points as George Wythe won a Mountain Empire District game that was devoid of much offense.

GW led 19-5 at halftime and closed out with a 26-16 victory.

Maroons swamp Maroon Tide

Treyvon Rainey scored 15 points as George Wythe mashed the Maroon Tide in a Mountain Empire District blowout, 72-28.

Shane Huff and Ty Campbell added 13 points apiece for the Maroons, while David Goode tossed in 10 points. The Maroons led 26-6 after one quarter.

Five days before Christmas, Evan Noel fittingly led Galax with seven points.

Devils hammer Indians

Eli Gillespie scored 19 points as Grayson County routed Rural Retreat, 61-35.

The Blue Devils earned some revenge after losing by 30 points to the Indians earlier this season.

Levi Crockett led Rural Retreat with 15 points.

Rural Retreat trailed the Devils by six at the half, but a 22-10 run in the third, left the Indians flat.

Grayson claimed the JV win 60-46.