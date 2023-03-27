The growing number of criminal incidents and the small size of the Chilhowie Police Department prompted town council to invest about $75,000 over five years in car and body cams.

Earlier this month, Chief Andrew Moss told council that his department is working “incident after incident” and on many occasions only one officer responds.

“He doesn’t have a witness,” Moss said.

While some agencies are waiting for such cameras to be required and funded by the state or federal government, the chief said, “We can’t wait.”

The chief presented the council with a contract from Motorola for in-car and body cams for all the agency’s officers and vehicles. The company’s price quote broke down, Moss said, to about $15,000 per year for a five-year contract. Some initial costs will also come with camera installation and the equipment that will share the video to the cloud. Motorola hosts the cloud space, and Moss said that will save the department the “time and the difficulty in trying to manage huge amounts of data in house.”

In a report, Moss noted that the “Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is impressed with the quick access they will have in order to view the footage for evidentiary, and discovery purposes.”

In that same report, the chief wrote, “In conclusion, with the speed in which things spread now with social media, it is important for our officers to have an independent witness. This is not only to protect them from false complaints, but also exonerate them in critical incidents where officers must make split second decisions, that have long lasting repercussions. This system is crucial to instilling trust in protecting our community and our dedicated officers.”

Councilmember Julie Sturgill observed that Chilhowie “is not a sleepy town anymore.”

Councilman Brent Foster said, “We need it for the protection of officers.”

The cameras, Town Attorney Paul Cassell, said will “provide tremendous protection” and “generally shows how good the officers are.”

With both the in-car and bodycams, Moss said, the two separate views will provide valuable perspectives.

He concluded, “It’s the best way to protect the town, citizens and us.”

The council unanimously agreed, voting to authorize the contract.