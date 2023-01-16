Warriors rout Panthers

Zac Hall scored 19 points and Isaac Booth added 16 to lead Chilhowie to a 72-49 Hogeheegee District win over the Panthers, the Warriors’ third game in three nights.

James Nash added 13 points for the Warriors.

Northwood was paced by Sam Rhea with 21 points and nine by Owen Doane.

Holston handles Rebels

Ashton Keith canned six 3-pointers as she pumped in 22 points in Holston’s hard-fought 39-33 Hogoheegee District win.

Bailey Widener added 11 points for the Cavaliers.

Avery Maiden (16 points) and Shaina Addair (10 points) were the top scorers for PH.

Rebels down Holston

Jake Hall scored 30 points as the Rebels jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead in earning a 53-44 Hogoheegee District road win over the Cavaliers.

Kade Gobble and Hamilton Addair had eight points each for Patrick Henry.

Holston, which scored 35 of its 44 points in the second half, was led by Connor Finley with 13 points and 12 by Harper Collie.

Wave holds off PH

Landon Johnson fired in 18 points as Grundy held off Patrick Henry for a 53-48 non-district road win.

Grundy led 42-20 after three quarters and survived a 28-point fourth-quarter outburst by the Rebels. Jonah Looney added 16 points for the Golden Wave.

Jake Hall (16 points), Dalton Blevins (11 points) and Kade Gobble (10 points) were the top scorers for PH.

Eastside rolls over Rebels

Azzy Hammons and Brooklyn Johnson scored 19 points apiece to lead the Spartans past the homestanding Rebels 60-24.

Rylee Bower added 10 points for Eastside, which held Patrick Henry to just 13 points after the first quarter.

Avery Maiden paced the Rebels with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Tri-Cities Christian keeps Panthers winless

Olivia Briggs scored a game-high 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Northwood remained winless with a road loss – 38-33.

Northwood led 20-18 at halftime, but Tri-Cities Christian took control over the game’s final 16 minutes. Cianna McCready paced the Eagles (7-3) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Grace Williams supplied 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Tri-Cities, coached by Jeff Hawkins, were playing without leading scorer Michaela Dixon due to a wrist injury.

SWIMMING

at Virginia High School

GIRLS

Team Results

Chilhowie 56, Union 29, Virginia High 22, Wise County Central 22.

Individual Winners

200 Free: Emma Taylor (VH) 3:04.56; 50 Free: Destiny Taylor (WC) 32.29; 1-Meter Diving: Mayne Versteegen (VA) 140.75; 100 Free: Lindsay Flanary (WC) 1:12.03; 500 Free: Rylee Flanary (WC) 6:55.17; 200 Free Relay: VHS (D.Taylor, S.Taylor, McKnight, Byington) 2:48.81; 100 Back: Emma Catron (C) 1:33.56; 100 Breast: Lindsay Flanary (WC) 1:32.68; 400 Free Relay: Chilhowie (Heath, Martin, Catron, Blevins) 559.95.

BOYS

Team Results

Virginia High 128, Chilhowie 60, Wise County Central 12.

Individual Winners

200 Free: Adam Harosky (VH) 2:06.83; 200 IM: Carter Kerr (VH) 2:36.20; 50 Free: Matthew Poston (CH) 28.25; 1-Meter Diving: Bhraedon Meredith (VH) 183.80; 100 Fly: Adam Harosky (VH) 1:02.38; 100 Free: Mason Adams (CH) 1:07.62; 500 Free: Coleman Austin (VH) 6:41.72; 200 Free Relay: VH (Harosky, Fricker, Price, Austin) 1:58.14; 100 Back: Carter Kerr (VH) 1:09.85; 100 Breast: Jaylan Bowman (WC) 1:21:23; 400 Free Relay: VH (Harosky, Cad.Price, Car.Price, Fricker) 4:32.82.