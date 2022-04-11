 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $179,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $179,000

Looking for or wanting seclusion? This is it. Take a tour of this 27 acre retreat that adjoins the Jefferson National Forest Great place for the family get-a-way or a perfect hunting camp, or permanent residence. Located just minutes to interstate access and town but yet secluded in the mountains of Virginia. Property features 5 acres cleared with a well-maintained 1968 singlewide home with a built on addition. Most furnishings convey. Generator. Oil heat. 4-wheeling and hiking trails back of property leading to National Forest. Located minutes to I-81 and I-77 interstates and town of Wytheville. Sit on the screened front porch listening to the bold creek flowing and watching abundance of wildlife. Enjoy this secluded property year around. Hughes net for internet. Dish network TV. Also could build your dream home. Sold `As Is".Gated.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smyth resident appeals private airstrip decision

Smyth resident appeals private airstrip decision

In an effort to overturn a special use permit approved by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors for a private airstrip on an adjoining property, a county resident is appealing the decision to a circuit court judge.

Fire destroys Ceres home

Fire destroys Ceres home

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the home of a family in Ceres April 4.

Bastian Union welcomes new pastor

Bastian Union welcomes new pastor

Barry “Hoot” Busby’s career has taken him all over the world. So, how did he wind up as the new pastor at Bastian Union Church? The answer has…