Looking for or wanting seclusion? This is it. Take a tour of this 27 acre retreat that adjoins the Jefferson National Forest Great place for the family get-a-way or a perfect hunting camp, or permanent residence. Located just minutes to interstate access and town but yet secluded in the mountains of Virginia. Property features 5 acres cleared with a well-maintained 1968 singlewide home with a built on addition. Most furnishings convey. Generator. Oil heat. 4-wheeling and hiking trails back of property leading to National Forest. Located minutes to I-81 and I-77 interstates and town of Wytheville. Sit on the screened front porch listening to the bold creek flowing and watching abundance of wildlife. Enjoy this secluded property year around. Hughes net for internet. Dish network TV. Also could build your dream home. Sold `As Is".Gated.
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $179,000
