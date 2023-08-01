A local man is being held without bond on several felony charges after police executed a search warrant at a Bastian residence and reported finding illegal drugs and a gun.

Nicholas Taylor Grove, 27, was arrested on July 13 and charged with felony drug possession (two counts), possession of a gun with drugs and felony child endangerment (three counts). Stemming from an incident the previous day, Grove was also charged with driving without a license, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, failing to carry a license (two counts), expired registration, driving without a special license endorsement, and operating an unlicensed vehicle (two counts).

According to court documents, a Bland County deputy, J. Quesenberry, first encountered Grove on July 12.

Qusenberry said he was patrolling around North Scenic Highway went he saw a Harley Davidson speed by, so he got into position to use radar. Quesenberry said he then heard another bike go south on North Scenic.

“The bike sounded like it was accelerating very quickly going through the gears going up the mountain,” the deputy wrote in a criminal complaint. “I then went to the area and observed a GSXR turning onto Railroad (Trail).”

The deputy said he followed the bike to a residence and found Grove who said he was going about 70 in a 50-mph zone. Quesenberry said the Harley he’d seen earlier was parked next to the other bike.

After giving Grove a warning, Quesenberry said he asked for Grove’s identification. He said Grove gave him the name of Justin Brown from Maryland.

After checking Brown’s name, he learned that Brown didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement on his license. Amanda Brown, who also lived at the residence, confirmed that Grove was Justin Brown, according to the officer.

Quesenberry said officers learned Grove’s real name the next day while executing a search warrant at the residence.

In the search warrant application, a deputy said officers went to the Railroad Trail residence on July 13 at the Department of Social Services’ request.

Deputy T. Ramsey said Amanda Brown, who has three juvenile children, gave officers consent to search the residence.

Ramsey said officers found suspected THC hash-oil wax on a dresser in the master bedroom along with a bag containing suspected methadone. A .22-caliber pistol and more wax were found inside a safe, according to the search warrant.

Amanda Marie Brown, 34, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement and filing a false report. She’s free on bond while awaiting trial on the misdemeanor offenses.

Grove is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Dublin woman charged with DWI

Jessica Irene Lindsey, 44, of Dublin was arrested on July 24 and charged with driving while intoxicated-second offense, misdemeanor destruction of a Bland County Sheriff’s Office toilet, and refusing a blood or breath test.

Unemployed and on disability, Lindsey has a criminal background that includes charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary, grand larceny, shoplifting, probation violation, drug possession, DWI and more, according to court records.

She’s free on $5,000 bond while awaiting her Nov. 1 trial.

W.Va. man accused of DUI

Paul Travis Pettrey, 53, of Princeton, West Virginia, was arrested on July 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while consuming alcohol after Bland County Deputy J. Quesenberry was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Grapefield Road and North Scenic Highway.

In his complaint, Quesenberry said he found Pettrey standing with a dog near a truck that was in the ditch.

“While speaking with him he was extremely nervous, his eyes were bloodshot, his pupils were constricted, and I could smell an alcoholic beverage coming from his person in small amounts,” the deputy wrote.

Quesenberry said he smelled more alcohol inside the truck after it was towed from the ditch.

He said he found an empty cold beer can next to the seat along with a 12-pack on the back floor with three missing. “The cans were in the truck,” he wrote.

The deputy said Pettrey refused breath tests and field sobriety tests.

Employed at a rehab hospital, Pettrey has no criminal record, according to court documents.

He’s free on bond while awaiting his Oct. 11 trial in Bland County General District Court.

Ohio man accused of DUI

David Brian Coblentz, 41, of Fredericksburg, Ohio, was arrested on June 25 and charged with driving under the influence, refusing a blood or breath test and improperly stopping on a highway.

Deputy T.C. Sarver said he saw Coblentz’s Nissan travel from the BP gas station to Indian Village Trail before stopping half way onto the roadway causing a safety hazard.

“While speaking with and observing Mr. Coblentz he appeared to possibly be under the influence due to heavily bloodshot and constricted pupils, as well as very mumbled and slurred speech,” he wrote in a criminal complaint.

Sarver said Coblentz failed to complete six out of seven field sobriety tests.

No illegal items were found in his vehicle, the officer wrote.

Coblentz’s trial date is Aug. 9.