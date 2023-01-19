STRICTLY OBSERVING: Music maker going strong

Over a decade ago, my wife and I arrived at the annual Chautauqua Festival to hear the greatest local band to which we would ever have the pleasure of listening. Badunkafunk still stands out as the tightest blend of soul and rock Southwest Virginia will ever know. Having been a lifelong friend of the band’s guitarist, Wytheville’s own Jeremy Hagy, I had the pleasure of meeting their frontman, vocalist Ezra Ford later that evening. I’m grateful to say we’ve been good friends ever since.

I’m also grateful to say that I’ve seen Ezra in many different musical incarnations over the years as well. As singer and guitarist for The Rosco, I’ve seen him engage in a heavy metal version of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” As a member of Secondhand Jones, I’ve witnessed him and his supergroup of the area’s most elite musicians offer jaw-dropping tributes to such impossible-to-duplicate bands as The Beatles and Led Zeppelin.

In his current role as co-lead vocalist for The Breakfast Club, a duty he shares with Stephanie Bryson, he and his bandmates offered up a tribute to Prince and the Purple Rain soundtrack shortly after his untimely 2016 passing that rivaled the original recording.

His current outfit, The Breakfast Club, suffered the loss of its original drummer when the very talented David Badger left us way too soon.

“As we are getting geared up to play again,” Ezra remarked. “We have moments during our rehearsals, funny moments or a certain way we play particular parts of a song, that we feel like Badge is still with us.”

If the premature loss of his bandmates weren’t enough, Ezra suffered the loss of his own mother to cancer in 2018 at the age of 57. I was fortunate enough to be at the Purple Rain gig, which would prove to be one of the last times Badger would perform with the group. It would also be the last time Arleen Patricia Hall-Ford would hear her son play live.

“I sang that album to my mom as a little boy,” Ezra reflected. “For that to be the last time she saw me play was just unbelievable.”

His bandmate, John Hildreth, often mentions the importance of that particular show, as they watched filmed footage from it, which featured Badger, Ezra’s mom, and another friend who has since passed away.

“In a pre-pandemic world, we could have never imagined that there would be an extended period of time where we would not be able to appreciate live music,” Ezra noted. “Now that we are blessed with more opportunities to hopefully make more moments like that happen in the future, we will never take that for granted again.”

It was his mother’s vast record collection that made Ezra the massively knowledgeable musician that he is today.

“I was picked on in high school because I was listening to The Beatles and The Stones, as opposed to the modern bands of the time,” he recalled. “That was thanks to my going through my mother’s vast record collection. Today, kids of our daughters’ generation are so much more open to listening to bands like Soundgarden, Nirvana and Pearl Jam, bands that I would have gotten picked on for listening to if I were their age.”

All of those artists were definitely influential in Ezra’s own body of work as a musician. As you will see, should you attend a show featuring The Breakfast Club, the influences of classic rock, pop and soul abounds to endless depths within the band.

The Breakfast Club will return to the live stage at Brick House Pizza in Radford on Feb. 25 where you will be able to hear a great deal of their Prince repertoire. They performed there last month for a holiday set featuring their take on Nick Lowe’s “Christmas at the Airport” and “Children Go Where I Send Thee,” tracks taken from his 2013 Christmas album, Quality Street: A Seasonal Selection for All the Family. At the conclusion of the seasonal program, they performed a couple of Fleetwood Mac songs in tribute to the recently-departed Christine McVey. Prior to that, they performed the entire Rumors album at a private show in Newport News.

“We realize now, more than ever, how important the live music experience is,” Ezra stated in closing. “It’s so moving and powerful and we look forward to being able to share that with our friends again soon.”