State corrections agency is eager to hire veterans

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is reminding military veterans that it is committed to supporting them with employment opportunities.

Veterans make up about 8.4% of the 10,117 men and women employed by the VADOC. Agency employment opportunities go far beyond security-related jobs, including opportunities for teachers, nurses, food service workers, maintenance specialists, and information technology professionals.

The department has boosted its veteran ranks by its strong connection with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services whose V3 initiative links veterans with employers.

Virginia has one of the country’s largest veteran populations, more than 641,000. While Virginia’s total population of 8.7 million, ranks 12th overall in the United States, its total number of veterans ranks fifth.

To view open jobs and apply online and visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities. Job openings are updated weekly on Fridays.

VADOC routinely announces regional hiring events via its Twitter account at twitter.com/VADOC.

