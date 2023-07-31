Shoppers get up with sun on Saturday in Wytheville at the annual Take a Break from the Interstate U.S. 21 road market. The three-day yard sale extravaganza stretches from Wytheville to Harmony, North Carolina, and features a variety of goods and merchandise. These bargain hunters were taking in Joe Arnold’s ever-popular Grahams Forge Pickers setup.
