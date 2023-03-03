The concert will consist of the Sonata Op. 96 for violin and piano and the “Archduke” Trio Op. 97. Both the violin sonata and the trio are written at the beginning of Beethoven’s late style which may find its zenith in the great Choral Symphony, No. 9, which concludes with the beloved “Ode to Joy.” To quote Beethoven’s pupil, Carl Czerny, “we must nominate this last trio his greatest.” Beethoven’s largest chamber music canvas, it is full of rich and varied musical material with the most brilliant writing for the violin, cello, and piano. The beautiful and pastoral Sonata, Op. 96 is an intimate work with wonderful contrast to the magisterial trio. Both works are dedicated to Beethoven’s patron and pupil, His Royal Highness the Archduke Rudolph, brother of the Holy Roman Emperor Franz II.