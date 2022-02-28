 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fries - $139,900

  • Updated
Nice 3 bed 2 bath 1296 sq ft ranch home remodeled and ready for new owners!! This home is situated on a private 1.42 +/- acres. New paint, fixtures,wall covering, and much, much or more!! Separate master suite with large bath.Located close to New River,Trails, and Iron Mountain Horse Camp! Call today to schedule your private showing!

