Rural Retreat made a third-place showing at the VHSL state wrestling tournament, coming in behind Riverheads and Grundy, which earned its 26th team title at the sold-out Salem Civic Center on Saturday.

The Indians sent seven wrestlers to the state tournament and had five in the finals. Four of those would become champions – two adding to previous medal collections.

Freshman Caleb Gibson became the newest Rural Retreat state champ, nailing down a title at 106 pounds with a pin over Mathews’ Alexis Deagle.

Parker Stone, earning his second state title – this one at 120 pounds, exacted a little revenge. Stone was beaten in the regional finals by Grundy’s Brody Coleman. The Indian senior returned the favor in the state finals, bested Coleman 7-3, in a match where Stone’s experience and game-plan was front and center.

“(Coleman) caught me in a move and beat me, so I knew I had to get him back,” Stone said. “I just had to fight the whole time. I thank God for giving me the strength to do that.”

At 132 pounds, senior Ely Blevins pinned his way to a third straight state title.

The finals was a replay of the regional finals at Grundy, with Blevins again handling Grundy’s Dominic Ciolli.

Mason Via etched his name in the record book at 150 pounds. The Rural Retreat senior took a title besting Riverheads’ Jax Allebaugh in a 9-4 battle.

Fellow senior Joey Olender finished second at 175 pounds, dropping a 14-4 loss to three-time Grundy state titlist Ian Scammell.

Odell Stroupe also placed for the Indians. The 165-pounder took the fifth spot on the medal stand on Saturday.

Chaz Penwright represented RR at 138 pounds.

Fort Chiswell also came home with some hardware from the state tournament.

The Pioneers sent four wrestlers to Salem’s Civic Center, and all four found their way to the podium.

Jack Hughes, the 120-pound Pioneer, finished in fourth, losing the battle for third 10-0 to Chilhowie’s Nate Widener.

Brendon Mabry placed fifth at 285 for the Pioneers, claiming an injury default win over Devon Johnson of Northampton in his final match of the weekend.

FC’s Marquis Howell took sixth at 126 pounds, as did the 165-pounder Blake Dunn. Dunn’s weekend was highlighted by a tough 10-3 loss to Grundy’s runner-up Ethan Roberts. Dunn fell in the battle for third to Stroupe.

Jaxon Ward and Logan Ward each came home with fourth-place finishes at the state tournament. The George Wythe grapplers led the Maroon contingent at the Salem event.

Jaxon Ward, at 113 pounds, fell by pin in the third-place match to Chilhowie’s Jaxson Guinn.

Logan Ward, the Maroons’ 165-pounder, lost the third-place match to Grayson County senior Chase Poole.

At 138 pounds, Zane Perkins provided a fifth-place finish for the Maroons, going out of the weekend with a 5-0 performance over Buffalo Gap’s Caleb Yoder.

Sam Mello represented the Maroons at 132 pounds. Tyler Horton battled for GW at 150 pounds and Trey Sparks wrestled at 175.