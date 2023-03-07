The women’s basketball team at Southwest Virginia Community College hosted a postseason game for the first time on Monday night and they gave their fans a thrill ride.

Liyah French (Holston) led the way with 20 points and the Flying Eagles erased a 16-point second-half deficit to post a 59-52 victory over Fayetteville Tech in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 10 tournament.

SWCC (19-10) plays Catawba Valley on Thursday at 2 p.m. in a quarterfinal contest in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Eagles and Catawba split their regular-season meetings.

Katie Barr (Chilhowie) added 16 points in the win, while Amber Kimberlin (Marion) chipped in eight points for head coach Thad Lambert’s club.