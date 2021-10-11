3 Bedroom Home in Bastian - $134,850

3 BR 1 BA home on +/-1.1 acres in Bastian, VA. Nice lot with creek frontage. New paint, newer laminate wood flooring, mostly insulated tilt windows, all bedrooms and laundry room on main level, extra large water heater, and free standing gas log fireplace. Both public utilities, unfinished walk out basement, detached garage/workshop, large deck, heat pump, and more. Very nice home in a great location!