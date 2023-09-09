Perfectly positioned on a premier homesite within one of our area's most highly sought after neighborhoods, you will find your new home. This property has it all: oversized 3 car garage, two living areas, private primary suite with jetted tub, vaulted ceiling, custom kitchen adorned with granite, and all of this is just the beginning. The expansive overall design is evident in both the interior and exterior features. The deck and lawn are perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying outdoors with ample parking in addition to the garages. Inside, you will be delighted to find the secondary bedrooms are equally as well appointed as the primary and living spaces. A home that truly has it all.