Abingdon Vineyards’ Bordeaux style wine, Lorenzo, has just received a 90 point rating from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, one of the world’s most respected wine publications. According to the website, ratings of 90-95 are for an outstanding wine of exceptional complexity and character.

Lorenzo is the brainchild of Master Winemaker Loren Gardner. To receive 90 points from the Wine Advocate is a groundbreaking achievement for California native Gardner. “We are extremely proud of this award and the review is not just great for our family winery, but for the Southwest Virginia wine industry as a whole,” said Gardner.

The wine was tasted by the Wine Advocate’s Mark Squires, who commented that Lorenzo is “elegant in the mid-palate” with notes of tobacco and herbs.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce Lorenzo to wine lovers around the world,” said Gardner. “This wine represents the culmination of years of hard work and a deep understanding of the art of winemaking. We believe Lorenzo exceeds the expectations of even the most discerning palates.”

Abingdon Vineyards is open year-round, Wednesday through Sunday. From May to October its hours are 12-8 p.m., and from November to April the hours are 12-6 p.m. Wine is available by the glass, bottle or flight. Snacks are available and visitors are welcome to bring a picnic.

Visit www.abingdonvineyards.com for more information.