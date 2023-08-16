The Town of Marion, in partnership with Marion Downtown!, has announced their schedule of community events to wrap 2023.

“Our goal is to offer a variety of free community events with something for nearly everyone, to compliment the great shows at the Lincoln Theatre, “Song of the Mountains,” the Appalachian Spirit Gallery’s Second Friday ArtWalks, and other private venues,” said Marion Mayor David Helms. “And our team has done another outstanding job lining up things for the whole family to come out and celebrate America’s Coolest Hometown.”

Saturday night, Aug. 19

- Saturday Night Cruise In at the farmers market, featuring Ali Randolph Band from 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

- WJHL Celebrates 70 Years live from downtown Marion 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

- In Honor and Remembrance: Commemoration of 9/11 at the Marion Fire Hall, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

- Saturday Night Cruise In at the farmers market, featuring Jarid Reedy from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14

- 37th annual Marion Downtown Chili Championship, featuring Morrison & Perkins, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin’, and Bluffett: Jimmy Buffett Tribute live on the Main Stage. Chili tasting tickets $5, available at 6 p.m. Beer gardens, food trucks, and more. Free beach balls while they last.

Oct. 18-27

- Scarecrow Lane community scarecrow contest throughout downtown.

Saturday, Oct. 21

- Saturday Night Cruise In at the farmers market, featuring HB Beverly from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

- Halloween Madness downtown trunk or treat event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturdays Thanksgiving through Christmas

- Marion Christmas Market at the farmers market.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 Merry Marion Christmas celebration

- Downtown open house Thursday, Nov. 30, with extended hours, Community Christmas Tree Lighting at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

- Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. along Main Street.

- Shopping and dining specials all weekend.

Ongoing Events

Farmers market every Saturday

First Fridays now through December, then April through December 2024.

ArtWalk on Second Fridays at Appalachian Spirit Gallery through December.