Come see this 360 degree Million Dollar view from the wrap around covered porch. Go inside and enjoy cooking in the open floor plan of kitchen, dining area and Living Room. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops, island with a new stove with down draft, Hickory cabinets, hardwood flooring thru out the house. Dining area with a large propane stove with blowers. Very large living room with a great view of surrounding Grayson County. Utility room coming in from the 20 ft. x 28 ft. garage with 10 ft. doors to accept all of your large vehicles and tractors. A large Master bedroom with hardwood floors leading to the Master Bath. Bath has a over sized jetted tub for soaking after a long day, separate shower unit. Nice walk in closet with racks. There also are two other bedrooms with hardwood floors. The house has a whole house water filter system. The well is 450 ft. deep. The house has electric heat pump with central A/C. There is a $250 yr. road fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $449,900
