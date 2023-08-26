The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is seeking public comment on proposed fee increases at multiple recreation sites. The fee increases would bring recreation site fees into better alignment across forest locations and with prices of other nearby private and public recreation facilities. Forest recreation areas offer unique experiences for forest visitors that boost local economies and are not meant to compete with or undercut private businesses. Revenues from increased fees would help improve and maintain Forest Service recreation sites for years to come.

As part of this effort, the forest is proposing some changes to the forest recreation pass, including adding additional locations and increasing the annual cost from $30 to $50.

The Forest Service proposes to increase the following fees on the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area:

Beartree Recreation Area — from $6 to $8 per day;

Blue Springs Gap Cabin — from $45 to $75 per night;

Collins Cove Horse Camp — from $5 to $14 per night;

Comers Rock Campground — from $5 to $16 per night;

Fox Creek Horse Camp — from $5 to $14 per night;

Grindstone Family Campground — from $8 to $12 per electric/water hookups;

Hussy Mountain Horse Camp — from $7 to $16 per site;

Raccoon Branch Campground — from $7 to $12 per electric/water hookups;

Raven Cliff Campground — from $5 to $14 per site;

Stony Fork Cabin — from $65 to $100 per night;

Stony Fork Campground — from $6 to $10 per electric hookups and $10 to $12 per electric/water hookups; and

Sunrise Cabin — from $100 to $150 per night.

Of the recreation fees collected, most of the funds remain on the forest to operate, maintain and improve the facilities and programs at the recreation sites. The proposed fee changes would help the recreation sites be more financially sustainable. If these fee proposals are approved, the increase would go into effect as early as spring 2025. The national forest will continue to offer numerous free outdoor recreation opportunities such as dispersed camping, interpretive sites, observation towers, a number of developed, stocked fishing lakes, river and creek access for canoeing and kayaking, forest roads for scenic driving, numerous trailhead accesses for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, birding, wildlife photography and more.

“We recognize how important these sites are to visitors and our local communities. These fee changes will help us keep the care and maintenance of these sites sustainable and improve the visitor experience across the forest,” said Mount Rogers National Recreation Area Ranger Ed Wright.

This proposal will be presented before a citizen’s advisory committee that helps ensure the Forest Service addresses public issues and concerns about recreation fees. A decision has not been made on this proposal. The public comment period will be open until Oct. 31.

Individuals may learn more and offer comments through https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj.

Comments may also be e-mailed to Mailroom_R8_George_Washington_Jefferson@usda.gov or made by phone to 276-783-5196 or toll free to 1-800-628-7202. They may also be mailed to George Washington & Jefferson National Forests, Attn: Recreation Fee Coordinator, 5162 Valleypointe Parkway, Roanoke, VA 24019.