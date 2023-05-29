BASEBALL
GAME RESULTS
Monday May 22
At Auburn HS, Riner
2023 MED tournament
Varsity championship
Auburn 17, George Wythe 1 (5)
Third-place game
Galax 6, Grayson County 4
Thursday May 25
At higher seed
2023 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals
Narrows 7, Grayson County 3
George Wythe 12, Highland 1 (5)
Auburn 7, Eastern Montgomery 0
Galax 13, Parry McCluer 1 (5)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES Monday May 29
At higher seed
Semifinals
Galax at Auburn
George Wythe at Narrows
Today
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
SOFTBALL
GAME RESULTS
Monday May 22
At Bland County Sports Complex, Bastian
2023 MED tournament
Varsity championship
Auburn 7, Fort Chiswell 1
Third-place game
George Wythe 6, Grayson County 5 (8)
Thursday May 25
At higher seed
2023 Region 1C tournament
Quarterfinals
Grayson County 10, Covington 8
Fort Chiswell 12, Eastern Montgomery 2 (6)
George Wythe 4, Parry McCluer 2
Auburn 10, Craig County 0 (5)
THIS WEEK’S GAMES—
Monday May 29
At higher seed
Semifinals
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell
George Wythe at Auburn
Today
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS SOCCER
GAME RESULTS—
Monday May 22
At Auburn HS, Riner
2023 MED tournament
Varsity championship
Auburn 6, George Wythe 1
At higher seed
Third-place game
Giles 5, Galax 3
Thursday May 25
At higher seed
2023 Region 1C tournament
First round
George Wythe 8, Bland County 0
Eastern Montgomery 11, Galax 0
Giles 7, Bath County 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES—
Monday May 29
At higher seed
Semifinals
Giles at Auburn
George Wythe at Eastern Montgomery
Today
At Christiansburg HS, Christiansburg
Championship final
Semifinal winners
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS—
Wednesday May 24
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
2023 Region 1C championships
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 111, Narrows 109, George Wythe 66, Giles 56, Eastern Montgomery 49, Fort Chiswell 29, Galax 27, Parry McCluer 26, Highland 25, Covington 12, Craig County 10, Grayson County 1, Bath County 1, Bland County 1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Auburn 168, Giles 96, George Wythe 56, Fort Chiswell 47, Eastern Montgomery 44, Grayson County 27, Narrows 31, Galax 21, Parry McCluer 18, Bath County 6, Highland 2.
UPCOMING MEET—
Friday/Saturday June 2/3
At James Madison University, Harrisonburg
Class 1 state champion ships
Team and individual championships