A Chilhowie man wanted on a robbery charge was taken into custody at a hotel in Glade Spring on Wednesday.

Lenar Tyree Perkins’ arrest came after a BOLO was issued Tuesday evening by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said the 31-year-old was wanted in connection to the robbery of a residence on Walnut Street in Marion, where he is accused of taking a gaming console.

Shuler said deputies later spotted Perkins and tried to pull him over, but Perkins gave chase, running through three stop signs in the Riverside area of the county before deputies discontinued the pursuit due to the dangerous speeds on the back roads.

Around midnight on Wednesday, a Glade Spring officer spotted the gold-colored Buick described in the BOLO leaving the Econo Lodge. After deputies with both the Washington County and Smyth County sheriff’s offices arrived, they stopped the vehicle to find that Perkins was not inside.

A search warrant served by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Team uncovered Perkins inside one of the hotel’s rooms, where he’d reportedly been staying.

Perkins is charged with robbery, using a firearm to commit a felony and possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon. He faces additional charges of reckless driving and eluding police, Shuler said.

Held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Perkins was scheduled for his first court appearance on Friday.