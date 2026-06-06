ETSU's Dr. Janel Paulk earns prestigious fellowship Jun 6, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Dr. Janel Paulk SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Next stop for this Buccaneer: Washington, D.C.kAmt2DE %6??6DD66 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ’D sC] y2?6= !2F=<[ 2 724F=EJ >6>36C :? E96 s6A2CE>6?E @7 r@>AFE:?8[ 92D 366? D6=64E65 7@C E96 AC6DE:8:@FD !C6D:56?E:2= x??@G2E:@? u6==@HD9:A AC@8C2> W!xuX] !2F=< H2D 49@D6? E@ D6CG6 2D A2CE @7 E96 a_ae–af `_\>6>36C 4@9@CE[ 62C?:?8 2 @?6\J62C 2AA@:?E>6?E 7@4FD65 @? AFD9:?8 7@CH2C5 2 DA64:2= AC@;64E H:E9:? E96 7656C2= 8@G6C?>6?E]k^AmkAmp7E6C 2 4@>A6E:E:G6 2?5 6IE6?D:G6 2AA=:42E:@? AC@46DD E92E D2H `[a__ 42?5:52E6D DF3>:E 2AA=:42E:@?D[ !2F=< H2D D6=64E65 2D @?6 @7 76H6C E92? `T @7 2AA=:42?ED 2446AE65 :?E@ E96 AC@8C2>]k^Am kAm!C6D:56?E:2= x??@G2E:@? u6==@HD D6CG6 2D D6?:@C 25G:D6CD 2?5 6>365565 AC24E:E:@?6CD[ H@C<:?8 5:C64E=J H:E9:? 7656C2= 286?4:6D @? 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