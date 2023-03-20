The first person to see Jesus alive was Mary Magdalene. This was a woman whom Jesus had cast seven devils out of. She was a devoted follower of Jesus. In the early morning hours on the first day of the week, Mary Magdalene and several other women went to the tomb where Jesus had been buried. Their purpose was to put more spices on His body. An earthquake happened, and when they got there, the stone was rolled away. Once they saw the stone rolled away, it appears that Mary Magdalene leaves to tell Peter and John that Jesus’ body had been taken from the tomb. The other women stayed behind. They were met by two angels who told them, “Jesus is not here, but that He has risen.” The women are then told to go and tell the disciples that Jesus is risen.

As these other women leave to share the news, Mary Magdalene along with Peter and John return to the tomb. They find it empty, just as she had said, but they did not really know what happened. They knew not the scripture that He must rise again from the dead. Peter and John leave, but Mary stays behind. She is weeping at the tomb and when she looks in she sees the two angels the others had seen. After a brief exchange with the angels, she turns around and sees who she supposed was the caretaker. He asks her who she was looking for. She wants to know where he had laid the Lord. She assumes that maybe he has moved Him for some reason. The man she thought was the caretaker spoke her name. When He did, she immediately realized that it was Jesus. She wants to hold on to Him but Jesus does not allow it. He tells her that she must go back and tell the disciples what she has seen and heard.

In the mean time, as the other women were on their way to tell the disciples, Jesus appears to them. Matthew 28:9, And as they went to tell His disciples, behold, Jesus met them saying, All Hail. And they came and held Him by the feet, and worshipped Him.

I find it so reassuring that even though the women went expecting to take care of a dead body, they found instead a living Jesus. Jesus is alive. Today, right now, even as you read this, the Jesus we read about in the scriptures is living. Let that sink in.

Here are the ABCs to becoming a Christian.

Admit that you are a sinner in need of a Savior.

Believe that Jesus died for you and has risen from the dead.

Confess your sins to God and ask Him to forgive you.