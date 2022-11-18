Floyd Country Store launching streaming platform

The Floyd Country Store is excited to announce the launch of its official online streaming platform, Floyd Country Store TV.

Since the 1900s, the Floyd Country Store has been a space where the local community could come together and indulge in traditional Appalachian music and dance. In 2016, the Handmade Music School began its mission of celebrating and preserving Appalachian music and dance by passing traditions onto younger generations. Now, the Floyd Country Store and the Handmade Music School have come together to share their magic with as many people as possible, regardless of location. Floyd Country Store TV offers high-quality content from the Floyd Country Store, including concerts, dances, Friday Night Jamborees, music lessons and educational content from the Handmade Music School, and more. Content is organized into seven categories: Live Stream Events, Floyd Country Store Concerts, Friday Night Jamborees, Field Recordings, Honky Tonk Thursdays, Handmade Music School, and Documentaries.

The idea for the platform sprung from the pandemic, during which the Floyd Country Store started streaming its events online to those who could not attend in person or felt safer attending virtually.

“Everyone loved our live streams so much that we decided we needed to find a better way to continue doing it,” says owner Dylan Locke. “People tuned in from all over the world and we realized this would be a great way to stay connected with all of them.”

With support from the community, Floyd Country Store TV will be able to grow and expand to contain artist interviews, more Handmade Music School lessons, behind-the-scenes content from the Country Store, and more.

“It’s like YouTube or Netflix for the Country Store,” says Handmade Music School board member Joseph DeJarnette, “or like Tiny Desk Concerts for string band music.”

Floyd Country Store TV is available online at www.floydcountrystore.tv. It is also accessible as an application on over 1000 devices including Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, as well as on iPhone, Android, Mac, and PC.

A Floyd Country Store TV subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.