Employer hiring event coming up in Wytheville Sep 12, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A multiple employer hiring event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at the Virginia Works Wytheville Center at 1000 East Main St. in WCC’s Carroll Hall.kAmw:E249: 2?5 E96 $@FE9H6DE6C? ':C8:?:2 |6?E2= w62=E9 x?DE:EFE6 2C6 4@?7:C>65 E@ 36 A2CE:4:A2E:?8]k^AmkAm%96 ':C8:?:2 (@C<D (JE96G:==6 E62> H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E@ AC@G:56 ;@3 D6CG:46D[ :?4=F5:?8 ':C8:?:2 (@C<7@C46 r@??64E:@? C68:DEC2E:@?^FA52E6[ C6DF>6D[ @?=:?6 2AA=:42E:@?D[ 6E4]k^AmkAm$6CG:46D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7C@> gib_ 2]>] E@ c A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to… Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration From a parade and fireworks to music and more music, Saltville is offering an array of entertainment to help folks celebrate Labor Day and bid… Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Having heard good and bad about data centers, a citizen asked members of the Board of Supervisors if they would put their name and seat behind… 'Damn good' Virginia Tech hands VMI its most lopsided loss ever VMI's 70-point margin of defeat eclipsed a 67-0 loss to Cincinnati in 1953. Virginia Tech's Franklin: Hokies focus on toppling crown James Franklin isn’t resorting to pulling up bulletin board material to get Virginia Tech ready for Saturday’s noon contest against Old Domini…