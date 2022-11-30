Bulldogs fall to Falcons in opener

Evan Ramsey scored 33 points as Abingdon High School trumped Tazewell, 78-66, and made Chris Hutton a winner in his debut as the head boys basketball coach of the Falcons on Tuesday night.

Dayton Osborne (14 points) and Landon Turman (13 points) also played well for AHS, which committed 20-plus turnovers in what was a sloppy season-opener for both teams. A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach at Abingdon.

Sean Ray (24 points), Johan Willis (22 points) and Carter Creasy (14 points) combined to score all but six of Tazewell’s points.

Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41

Lauren Baker scored 14 points to lead Abingdon’s balanced attack as the Falcons opened the season with a non-district road win.

Brenna Green’s 13 points and Cadence Waters’ 10 points were also key. Maddie Day of Tazewell scored a game-high 16 points.

Mountain Mission 77, Richlands 59

Senior Coltan Mullins scored 27 points for Richlands, but it wasn't enough as the Blue Tornado lost in Ronnie Davis' debut as the team's head coach.

Lane Reynolds (13 points) and Caleb Ratliff (12 points) also played well for Richlands, which fell behind by 20 points at halftime.

Richlands 69, Thomas Walker 17

Annsley Trivett scored 22 points as Richlands trounced Thomas Walker in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Chloe Reynolds (13 points, seven assists), Arin Rife (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Addy-Lane Queen (10 points, six steals, five assists) also played well for the Blues. Richlands had 27 steals as head coach Tom Rife was successful in his return to the bench for Blue Tornado.

Thomas Walker finished with more than twice as many turnovers (36) as points.

Wise Central 77, Lebanon 28

Sophomore Emmah McAmis had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals as defending VHSL Class 2 state champ Wise County Central opened the season with a first-round win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Central led 24-3 after the first quarter and collectively finished with 17 steals.

Abbie Jordan (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Emilee Brickey (11 points, three steals) also played well, while Grundy transfer Madison Looney hit all five of her shots from the field and finished with 10 points and four rebounds for the Warriors.

Chloe Couch had 13 points for Lebanon, while Carey Keene pulled down 12 rebounds.

Narrows 58, Graham 38

Mya Robertson’s 15 points paced Narrows’ balanced attack as the Green Wave defeated Graham and spoiled Devontae Royal’s debut as head coach of the G-Girls.

Eight different players scored for Narrows, which led 18-6 after the first quarter and 31-12 at halftime.

Nathaly Du hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Graham.