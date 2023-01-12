Jackson, King, Pioneers romp past the Bears 61-36

Blair Jackson and Kara King combined for 36 points as Fort Chiswell romped past visiting Bland County 61-36 last Tuesday. With the Pioneers improved to 4-0 MED and 8-4 overall.

Jackson led the way with 20 points, including three triples. King added 16 points and Camren Brown rounded out Fort Chiswell’s double-digit scoring with 10 points. Fort Chiswell’s total was the most the Bears had given up in a game this season.

No Bland County (1-5, 6-7) players reached twin figures. Danielle Sanders tossed in nine points and grabbed eight rebounds. Chessie Tindall had eight points to go along with six steals. Lexie Sandlin and Brooke Sanders had nine rebounds apiece.

Bland County’s only lead of the game came nine seconds in as Danielle Sanders hit one of two free throws. Megan King’s three-pointer at the 5:15 mark of the opening period broke a 3-3 tie and the Pioneers went on to hold a 15-9 first quarter advantage. Bland County had pulled to within 13-9 when Tindall fed Sanders inside with just over two minutes left but the Bears would draw no closer.

Two treys from Jackson and another from Sadie Robinson sparked a 17-2 run by the Pioneers to open the second quarter as Fort Chiswell pushed its lead to 30-11 with 3:10 remaining in the first half. The Bears’ Tindall and Jackson traded threes during the final 18 seconds of the half as the Pioneers held a 39-21 halftime bulge. Jackson finished the quarter with 11 points, including her three treys.

The third period saw the home team outshoot their guests 10-4, extending the lead to 49-25 and the romp continued through the fourth period. The Pioneers got consecutive triples by Brown and Kara King during a 10-0 run, eventually holding their largest lead at 59-27 just before the midpoint of the stanza. Bland County ended the game on a 9-2 run against the Pioneer subs.

The Bears’ JV won its 10th game of the season opposite a single loss as it scored a 49-39 win over the Pioneers. The Bears got 16 points combined by Kendall Worley and Tinley Worley in a 20-8 opening quarter before Fort Chiswell closed to 24-23 at halftime. Bland County used a 25-16 second half to pull away.

Tinley Worley poured in 25 points for the Bears, 19 in the second half as the Bears rebuilt their cushion. Kendall Worley finished with 12, including a pair of treys among her 10 first period points. Lily Goforth and Krista King finished with 14 points apiece for the Pioneers.