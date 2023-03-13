The Bland County girls soccer season was set to begin yesterday, weather permitting, with a road game in Marion against the Scarlet Hurricane. The game was the first of 14 scheduled contests against four MED foes and three non-district opponents.

Head coach Joseph Shirey welcomes a roster of 20 with hopes of improving on last year’s record of three wins and 15 losses. Key returning players include senior and leading scorer Chessie Tindall, a recent signee at Bluefield University, assist leader Lexi Sandlin, also a senior, and sophomore defender Ella Miller. Others returning are seniors Emilee Myers, Bridgette Potter, and Gabby Waller and sophomore Arwen Morehead.

Shirey lost four players to graduation off last season’s 3-15 team and will be looking to fill their spots on the field. That group included Taylor Eversole, last season’s Bland County Messenger player of the year, Sophie Quesenberry, Britny Blankenship, and Callie Dent. Goalkeeper Shianne Morehead opted not to return this season.

“This is the first year we have had a full roster,” Shirey stated. “All 20 spots are filled. This creates depth that we haven’t had in years past. All the kids are working hard with uplifting and positive energy. Our girls have a great attitude, an unrivaled work ethic, and with our numbers, I strongly believe great things could happen this season.”

But the coach also noted he has several first-year players that have to learn the game. If they progress as expected, the Bears could begin seeing more success around midseason.

“We have several newcomers this season,” Shirey stated. “Kids we expect to make an immediate impact are senior Lily Yoder and freshman Juliet Yoder. They are sisters that have grown up in a ‘soccer home’ and know the game far more than the average first or second-year player. We just might see some great things from them this season.”

Others that round out the roster include Kaydence Emerson, Alicia Lopez, Carolissa Mutter, Alexis Dunning, Madison Mitchell, Cherokee Williams, McKenna Viar, Katelyn Harrison, Natalie Hager, Mary Harrison, and Keri Potter.

“Once these kids begin to learn soccer, they will all be great additions to our program,” Shirey noted. “I look to see some impact from them. They have been a pleasant surprise. Unlike past years, we actually have kids competing for spots on the field.”

Shirey looks for Auburn to once again to be the class of the MED field and feels the Eagles and Eastern Montgomery will probably dominate the Region 1C rankings. Eastern Montgomery defeated Auburn 5-0 last season in the Class 1 state championship final.

“In district, Auburn is in a tier all by themselves and with them and East Mont in the same region, they could play for the state title about every year,” Shirey said. “They are both well-coached, have great athletes, and an unmatched soccer culture. Additionally, I think Giles is set up to make a regional run and George Wythe is always tough, a player or two away from making a deep run. It’s a tough district, no doubt about it and I just hope we can raise a few eyebrows this season.”

Shirey ended his questionnaire by noting that the Bears’ primary goal is “to play for something bigger than all of us, do it in a positive way, and be ambassadors for the sport in a county that doesn’t have many opportunities to play the game. We hope to take our program to another level and have some fun playing and maybe getting a few wins.”

2023 BC Bears varsity soccer

Date Opponent Home/Away

Mar. 14 Marion Away

Mar. 20 Giles Home

Mar. 23 Auburn Home

Mar. 27 Galax Away

Mar. 30 Tazewell Home

Apr. 3 George Wythe Home

Apr. 6 Bath County Home

Apr. 13 Tazewell Away

Apr. 17 Giles Away

Apr. 20 Auburn Away

Apr. 24 Galax Home

Apr. 27 Marion Home

May 1 George Wythe Away

May 5 Bath County Away