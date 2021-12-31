Smyth County 2021 in Review

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic topped the news in 2021. From the first shutdowns in March 2020 to vaccines arriving at the end of last year to schools opening on a tentative hybrid schedule in February and the newest variant appearing at the end of this year, the SARS-Cov2 virus continues to dominate life in Smyth County and beyond.

COVID-19

Smyth County residents began being vaccinated early this year and protocols were relaxed by summertime all while health officials urged caution against gathering in large groups and going unmasked in public indoor spaces.

Then the two doses of vaccine (or one in the case of Johnson & Johnson) weren’t enough and a third shot, or booster, was recommended. Just in time for the holiday season, a new variant of the virus appeared -- Omicron.

Suddenly, it seems like early 2020 all over again.

Except that the vaccines were making a difference. Fewer people were being hospitalized or dying and, while the newest variants are infecting even the vaccinated, the severity of illness does not seem to be as harsh.