Smyth County 2021 in Review

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic topped the news in 2021. From the first shutdowns in March 2020 to vaccines arriving at the end of last year to schools opening on a tentative hybrid schedule in February and the newest variant appearing at the end of this year, the SARS-Cov2 virus continues to dominate life in Smyth County and beyond.
COVID-19
Smyth County residents began being vaccinated early this year and protocols were relaxed by summertime all while health officials urged caution against gathering in large groups and going unmasked in public indoor spaces.
Then the two doses of vaccine (or one in the case of Johnson & Johnson) weren’t enough and a third shot, or booster, was recommended. Just in time for the holiday season, a new variant of the virus appeared -- Omicron.
Suddenly, it seems like early 2020 all over again.
Except that the vaccines were making a difference. Fewer people were being hospitalized or dying and, while the newest variants are infecting even the vaccinated, the severity of illness does not seem to be as harsh.
“Once again, we see how unpredictable viruses can be. Viruses change and mutate all the time, and as we learn more about this new variant, we need to continue taking precautions to reduce infections,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., early in December. “We all want this pandemic to end. Please, if you haven’t been vaccinated already and are eligible, get vaccinated. And if you are eligible for a booster, please get your booster as soon as you can. Please continue to do those things that we know can help reduce virus transmission, such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing, staying home if you are sick, and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or if you have had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19.”
Everyone in Virginia who is age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine now. The Virginia Department of Health also recommends that eligible individuals who are age 18 and older should receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To find a location to get your vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.
People can even test themselves at home now for the virus.
Smyth and Bland county libraries are among 18 across the state working with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute free rapid COVID-19 home test kits.
The pilot project was set up to help improve public access to testing. The free kits feature rapid antigen home tests and are available through Friday.
As the community continues to fight COVID-19, another battle is raging that in some ways is connected to the pandemic.
Mental Health
This battle is for mental health, a long-neglected aspect of healthcare around the country. Smyth County government officials, volunteers, healthcare providers, educators and first responders are working together to establish and promote high-quality mental health services.
The Centers for Disease Control shared in February a study that found that during the pandemic 28% of U.S. adults reported symptoms of depression, while 8% reported suicidal thoughts, and 18% reported that they had started or increased substance use to cope with emotions.
From the first of the year when beds for mental health care patients became restricted due to the pandemic to studies on how the opioid crisis is impacting mental health to a multi-million dollar grant in September aimed at supporting, restoring and enhancing mental health services for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, progress is being reported in this area.
Dr. Stephanie Hall, a licensed professional counselor and the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program director for Emory & Henry’s School of Health Sciences, observed that in the past decade, “Everyone is really stressed.”
Hall said a real shift has occurred in the ways people talk about and view mental health with far less stigma existing now. “I hope in the next 10 years it goes even further,” she said. “People don’t have to be so isolated.”
As the importance of mental health is emphasized, Hall hopes that some people recognize the growing need for counselors and realize that’s work they’d like to undertake.
In response to a decision in July by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to close five of its eight state-run mental health hospitals to new admissions due to staffing shortages, Marion Police Chief John Clair said he would put a conditional hold on the service of emergency custody and temporary detention orders.
Commissioner Allison Land announced the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services had reduced bed capacities at those hospitals amid a staffing crisis. Land’s letter to community partners and providers called on private facilities to be available for temporary detention orders. In the past, those facilities have often been reluctant to accept the most challenging patients.
Clair said the move put law enforcement in an “impossible position.” When an emergency custody order is issued, law enforcement is required to accompany the person until they are placed in an appropriate psychiatric facility. When an executive order signed the previous year temporarily halted state hospitals’ requirements of accepting patients as a “bed of last resort,” law enforcement across the region reported marathon wait times, sometimes stretching into days, as they waited with patients for a bed to come available.
Land's order came just nine days after that executive order was expired. Three weeks later, Gov. Ralph Northam responded to the mounting concerns by introducing a $485 million package to help address the crisis.
Mental Health America of Virginia Director Bruce Cruser said Virginia has ranked around 41st in the country in access to a trained mental health professional for the last several years and for several decades “has underfunded mental health services and over-relied on hospitals at the expense of care in the community.”
“The pandemic’s impact on the mental health of Virginians has brought an already stressed system to a crisis point,” he said. “The result has been systemic failures with frightening results with some individuals and families living with a mental illness—adults and children in crisis are waiting indefinitely in emergency rooms for a treatment facility, local jails hold many whose incarcerations could have been prevented with access to appropriate care.”
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police President Maggie DeBoard pointed to Southwest Virginia as one area severely impacted by the lack of local mental health services.
The Mount Rogers Community Services catchment area was awarded a $5 million federal grant this fall from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Our nation is seeing so much more mental health issues, so much more substance abuse issues and suicides. This grant will be providing outreach services and training to counteract that,” said Mount Rogers Community Services Director Sandy Bryant.
Housing Issues
While the last several years have been devoted to finding and renovating and creating housing for students at the Emory & Henry College School of Health Sciences established in the former hospital, this year has been dedicated to looking at housing for local residents.
The towns are working on housing studies and government officials are seeking grants for housing development and rehabilitation.
In April, Marion officials began looking to study housing needs to accommodate working residents as well as the college students. Efforts got underway to seek grants for planning and to get first-time homeowners into a home and expand housing availability.
The town is working with the Marion Redevelopment and Housing Authority to address the ongoing needs of housing and blighted properties. The Acquire, Rehabilitate and Sell (ARS) program is something the town has wanted to do for years. Also the Blighted, Abandoned, Underutilized, Dilapidated (BAUD) program would be an opportunity for owners of blighted houses to donate them to the town for tax relief.
The state has approved this program, so the town can work with the housing authority to seek grants to identify and clean up these sites and make them available to first-time homeowners. Through the Marion Homesteaders Act, the homeowners would have help through the housing authority to obtain loans to build on the cleared site.
Saltville Town Council members are also looking toward the future in new and rehabilitated housing.
The council heard from James Moss, director of Housing Development with the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, when he was asked to attend the Dec. 14 meeting and discuss the possible opportunity to develop affordable workforce housing for the town.
The MRPDC was awarded $2 million of $40 million grant funding for Virginia through Virginia Housing and will partner with local governments, housing providers, service providers, developers, and residents to develop and support new affordable housing units in the region.
The $40 million grant program is a new initiative provided through Virginia Housing’s REACH Virginia program. The program uses Virginia Housing’s own resources to provide support to local housing groups, non-profits, developers and other partner groups working to meet affordable housing needs.
The grants will be used for a number of local housing needs identified by the planning district commissions, including financing new affordable homeownership opportunities, renovating vacant and blighted properties, supporting the development of a regional housing trust fund, and creating upper-story housing in downtown business districts.
While Saltville doesn’t have much housing, there are a lot of older homes and a number of blighted properties that the town would like to see cleaned up. Grants the town could look into, said Town Manager Brian Martin, include housing rehabilitation as well as housing development.
Mayor Todd Young and council members have expressed their desire for more available and affordable housing in town for younger families. They are working with The Lane Group and the MRPDC on a housing feasibility study and efforts to clean up blighted property.
Elections
Government policy was on the minds of many this year as they chose county and state representatives in elections held in November.
In the only contested local race, incumbent Saltville District Supervisor Roscoe Call defeated challenger Jackie Branson Jr. Mike Sturgill was returned to the board in an unopposed race, and the board welcomed a new face, Royal Oak District Supervisor Courtney Widener, also unopposed.
Three school board members seeking re-election were all unopposed: Paul Grinstead for the Royal Oak District; Todd Williams for the Chilhowie District; and Roger Frye for the Saltville District.
The GOP ticket of Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares for attorney general won Smyth County as well as the commonwealth.
For the Virginia House of Delegates, Republicans Jeff Campbell, 6th District, and Israel O’Quinn, 5th District, were re-elected with no opposition.
A change will take place in Virginia elections starting in 2022. Municipal elections for mayors and town council members will no longer be held in May but will be moved to the General Election in November.
Education and Business
Smyth County was also proud this year to learn that county Teacher of the Year Ashley Cannon, a health and physical education teacher at Atkins and Sugar Grove elementary schools, had been chosen as Regional Teacher of the Year.
Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam came to Atkins one Monday morning in August to make the announcement.
Northam spoke of Cannon’s contributions to the education of her students both in the classroom and outdoors as well as her way of keeping in touch with them outside of school to make sure they have what they need to be successful.
“She believes she should help children both in school and out of school to be their very best,” Northam said of Cannon.
“Everything that I do here at Atkins, and at my other school, Sugar Grove, is to help kids be more active,” Cannon said. Writing a grant to get a playground, getting the kids to go hiking, helping them learn to ride a bike, whatever she can do to encourage them to be active because she said being more active outdoors helps them do better in school.
Cannon’s efforts in the outdoors help children learn to be strong and healthy, Northam said. “She wants to ensure that every child can find and live their American dream.”
And while Mrs. Northam made another trip to Smyth County in April to visit a vaccine clinic in Chilhowie, her husband, Gov. Ralph Northam, also made a couple of trips to the county.
In March, the governor visited Marion Elementary School along with other state officials to see the children back in their classrooms as they adhered to COVID protocols.
Northam was accompanied by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. They spoke to a gathering of staff and local officials before touring classrooms and speaking to some of the students who were in virtual learning on this day. At that point, students had returned to the classroom four days a week using Wednesdays for virtual make-up sessions and expanded curriculum.
In August, Northam joined a host of federal, state and local officials to celebrate as Woodgrain Inc. announced a project that would invest about $17 million in Smyth and Grayson counties, create 100 new jobs, and save 80 existing positions.
The announcement took place at an industrial building that had sat empty for about a dozen years, the former Coffman Stairs plant on Industrial Road. Woodgrain employees spent a month cleaning and readying the building.
The company, which makes wood mouldings, doors and windows, has operated in the community for 24 years.
Businesses have come and gone during the past year with one popular antique store succumbing to fire and another popular restaurant closing after too much lost business during the pandemic. Other businesses have opened all around the county, including restaurants, retail and mobile vendors.
Some of the county’s restaurant owners protested a planned meals tax in the county similar to that charged in town limits, but a decision has been delayed until 2022.
And two restaurants had surprise guests this year when a deer crashed through the window of Pap’s @East End in Saltville in May and a deer chased customers at Hardee’s in Chilhowie in August.
In Memoriam
On New Year’s Day 2021, COVID-19 claimed the life of Sen. Ben Chafin, 60, who represented Rich Valley and Saltville in the General Assembly. Leaders throughout Southwest Virginia and the commonwealth expressed their shock and grief.
A Russell County native, Chafin served in the House of Delegates in 2013 and was elected to the Senate in 2014. He was sworn in for a second four-year term in January 2020 and had already drafted legislation for the 2021 session that opened on Jan. 13.
COVID-19 also claimed the life of William Fields, educator, artist, and advocate for hope, in August, the day before his 70th birthday on Sept. 1.
Fields served at Blue Ridge Job Corps for over 30 years teaching arts & crafts, serving as a resident advisor and then student government advisor. He encouraged the students to get involved in community service and learn about government. After retirement he continued educating the community through the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society & Museum on African-American history in the county.
A talented artist himself, Fields loved to draw, paint, and to create leather accessories through his own company. His work hangs in galleries around the region. He also enjoyed writing and photography. William will be remembered for his smile and his mantra of taking everything “one day at a time.”
As of Dec. 27, throughout the pandemic, Smyth County has lost 136 citizens.
The county lost a former police chief in April when Steve Price of Chilhowie died.
Price, 57, was a native of Smyth County and a veteran of the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer and was an Apache Helicopter Pilot. Price began a career in law enforcement after military service. He worked for the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Services and several law enforcement agencies including Savannah-Chatham, Richmond Hill, and Wytheville police departments and his last 13 with the Chilhowie Police Department.
Price was hired in 2007 following a department scandal with the chief and another officer indicted on criminal charges. Town Manager John Clark said Price brought a lot of stability to the department during a tumultuous time.
Then Deputy Chief Aaron Smith was appointed acting chief when Price left the position in July 2020 and former Marion Police Lt. Andrew Moss was hired as the town’s new chief in January.