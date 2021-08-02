Huge home with a large kitchen and tons of storage. Location is perfect for shopping and restaurants in Richlands. The living room with tile mosaic is expansive. Formed hillside garden would be perfect for the green thumb or herb enthusiast.
2 Bedroom Home in Richlands - $80,000
