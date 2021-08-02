 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Richlands - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Richlands - $80,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Richlands - $80,000

Huge home with a large kitchen and tons of storage. Location is perfect for shopping and restaurants in Richlands. The living room with tile mosaic is expansive. Formed hillside garden would be perfect for the green thumb or herb enthusiast.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics