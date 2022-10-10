Floyd handles Glenvar

Rylan Swortzel threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Radford in the third overtime period to give the Floyd County High School football team a 33-27 win over Glenvar on Friday.

Trevor Miller rushed for 120 yards and two TDs and also caught a TD pass for the Buffaloes (5-1).

Tyler Pierce of Glenvar (4-3) kicked a 10-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 20. It was his second field goal of the game.

Swortzel threw a 10-yard TD pass to Miller to give the Buffaloes a 27-20 lead in the first overtime. But Glenvar's Brody Dawyot answered with a 9-yard TD pass to Nicholas Woodson; Pierce kicked the extra point to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the second overtime period.

Swortzel completed 10 of 13 passes for 113 yards and two TDs. Matt Slusher returned an interception 34 yards for a TD.

Dawyot completed six of 13 passes for 92 yards and one TD. He also ran for a TD and caught a TD pass. Eli Taylor completed 15 of 21 passes for 121 yards and one TD. Jackson Swanson ran for 78 yards on 13 carries.