Rebels bop Blue Devils

Dalton Blevins and Jake Hall scored 16 points apiece as Patrick Henry powered its way to a 69-39 non-district boys basketball win over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Tuesday night.

Kade Gobble (11 points) also scored in double digits for PH, which built a 19-point halftime lead.

Cayden Dishman pumped in a game-high 24 points for Castlewood, while Jimmy Shouse scored 10 points. Joe Dotson had the team’s other five points.

Devils edge Rebels

Tiffanny Proffitt played well as evidenced by her eight points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals as Castlewood improved to 3-0 with a low-scoring non-district road win over the Patrick Henry Rebels, 27-23.

Madison Sutherland swiped nine steals and dished out six assists for Castlewood, which won only five total games last season.

The Blue Devils led 9-8 at halftime and 12-0 after three quarters.

Patrick Henry senior Avery Maiden scored a game-high 10 points.

Falcons crush Bulldogs

Evan Ramsey stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists as the Abingdon Falcons improved to 2-0 by trouncing Tazewell 95-30.

A week after opening the season with a 78-66 win at Tazewell, AHS had no trouble blasting the Bulldogs at home. Abingdon held a sublime 51-10 rebounding edge and ope ned the second half on a 29-4 run.

Dayton Osborne (19 points), Reece Ketron (17 points, eight rebounds), Luke Honaker (12 points) and Beckett Dotson (eight rebounds) also played well for first-year head coach Chris Hutton’s club.

Brody Patterson led Tazewell (0-3) with 13 points.

Holston handles Marion

Sophomore Cade Caywood scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while senior Connor Finley added 20 points as Holston earned a 57-53 non-district win over Marion on Monday night.

Reid Osborne led Marion with 17 points and JB Carroll added 10.