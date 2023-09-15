Approximately 330 acres of mostly FARM LAND on both sides of Clear Fork Rd. The home is being SOLD AS IS along with a singlewide trailer. The home does need work and was built in 1908. There is a spring that supplies the water for both the home and the trailer. Many barns are on the property. The land has had cattle on the land, has had many acres of hay harvested on the property. Private septic systems for each home. Lots of road frontage on both sides of the road.