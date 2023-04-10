Chilhowie Master Police Officer Austin Millsaps, Marion Officer Tyler Hinchey, Senior State Trooper Robert Fedorchuck and his brother, Smyth County Deputy Michael Fedorchuk took home awards at the Marion VFW's annual Officer of the Year banquet last Thursday.

Each year, VFW Post 4665 honors one officer from each of the county’s town police departments, the sheriff’s office and the Virginia State Police for their exemplary work in law enforcement.

While presenting the awards, Marion Police Chief John Clair and Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler recognized Officer Hinchey’s and Deputy Michael Fedorchuk’s response during a December police chase in which shots were fired from a suspect’s vehicle.

The chase began when Hinchey spotted a vehicle in Marion that was believed to be in connection to an armed robbery out of Russell County. Michael Fedorchuk quickly teamed up with the Marion officer and others to stop the vehicle.

“During this pursuit with three wanted people inside, one of them started shooting gunfire from the car,” Shuler told the crowd gathered at the VFW. “Michael continued on until he ended this pursuit, took all parties into custody and nobody was hurt, which is a big plus for all of us.”

Clair said, “You never want to get that 2 a.m. phone call. . . .’Chief Clair, your officers have been in pursuit. Shots have been fired.’”

That call was deeply worrying to the chief.

But, he said, “Courage, like fear, is an emotion that you can’t control, and I’ve seen Tyler and heard of things that he’s done and I just think he’s an incredible person.”

“They did an excellent job, excellent team work,” Clair said.

Calling Hinchey a “cop’s cop,” Clair said, “Tyler comes to work, does a very difficult job. I think he has the respect of every member of the Marion Police Department and I’m proud of him.”

Likewise, Shuler called Michael Fedorchuk a “star deputy.”

“He is so dedicated to his job and does just super work,” he said. “He’ll do anything I ask or anything his supervisors ask, and I get compliments from the public on this man constantly.”

“If I had a department full of Micheals we’d be really set,” he said.

State police praised its own Fedorchuck brother at Thursday's banquet, nominating Senior Trooper Robert Fedorchuk as Trooper of the Year this year.

Sgt. Jeremiah Criner said Robert Fedorchuk had served with the Virginia State Police for 16 years, 11 of which had been served in Smyth County.

Saying Robert Fedorchuk was one of the area’s hardest working troopers, Criner said, “He’s been doing a really good job this year and we’re extremely fortunate to have him.”

“Senior Trooper Fedorchuk has dedicated his life to the citizens of the commonwealth, residents of Smyth County and those persons in need while passing through the area," Criner said. "He has always been a leader in the area’s enforcement, thus making the highways a safer place to drive.”

Courage and level-headedness also earned Chilhowie’s Millsaps his second consecutive Officer of the Year award.

With a six-man department, Police Chief Andrew Moss said he had determined to not nominate an officer for back-to-back awards.

“Well, guess what?” he said. “We got one back-to-back. It just couldn’t be any other way.”

Moss spoke of a mental health incident which could have required deadly force last year. He said he and Millsaps had been called to the residence where a woman in distress answered the door with a 10-inch bowie knife and told the two officers repeatedly to shoot her.

“Austin’s being very calm, ‘I’m not going to shoot you, we’re not going to shoot you,’” Moss recounted.

During the commotion, Moss said he told Millsaps to use his Taser on the woman, but the officer didn’t. After the woman was disarmed and the situation had calmed, Moss said he asked Millsaps why he didn’t.

“And, Austin conscientiously says, ‘I was scared she would fall forward and fall on the knife,’” Moss said. “So, he’s thinking better than I am.”

Moss also told of a car crash in which a dog became trapped inside.

“So, what’s my man do but climb up on the vehicle?" he said. "It’s not been secured yet, but he went on in there. People were fretting about their dog being still stuck in that car. Austin climbs in there, lifts the dog out, hands it to a couple deputies waiting outside.”

Recently elevated to master police officer and having been certified as a field training officer, Moss said “it’s been an exemplary year for this gentleman.”

“I appreciate Austin and everything he does,” he said. “He is a great worker and I am very, very lucky as a chief to have a guy like him on my department. So, Austin, thank you again. Congratulations.”

Although he was unable to attend the ceremony, the VFW also recognized Saltville Investigator Steven McVey with the Saltville Officer of the Year award.

On Friday, Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett said McVey’s contributions to the department over the last year earned him the title.

Puckett said McVey came to Saltville PD in September 2021 with around 20 years of law enforcement experience. Two months later, he was elevated to investigator.

“We nominated him for his outstanding work in investigations,” Puckett said.

The chief explained that Saltville PD’s investigator position had previously been unfilled, with most of the force focusing on patrol while others took care of administration.

“Now, we got an experienced officer to come in and was able to start investigations with prior knowledge and training,” Puckett said.

Having a dedicated officer to handle investigations, the chief said, has lightened the workload on both patrol officers and administration.

A member of the U.S. Marshals Taskforce and the Smyth County Department of Social Service's Trauma Team, McVey recently completed training in child death investigations through the medical examiner’s office, as well as training in use of force investigations with the Force Science Institute in Fairfax. In September, the investigator is scheduled to undergo nine weeks of additional training at the Forensic Science Academy in Richmond.

“That is huge,” Puckett said. “He is the first ever Saltville investigator or Saltville officer to ever be invited to go.”

Expressing appreciation to award recipients and other law enforcement in the crowd, VFW members presented each officer with an award commemorating their achievement, as well as a monetary award.