Longtime Smyth County News & Messenger writer retires

“I did everything from business stories to school board to council and crime, just general news,” she said. “And then an opening came up at the Smyth County News. They contacted me and told me they had an opening and I applied and came here. That was in the summer of 1978. It was basically the same people that were here when I interned.”

“When I first started out working here and at the other papers in journalism I typed stories on an old manual typewriter and you could pound a lot of frustration out on those keys,” Glenna said. “And you had to know the keyboard because you couldn’t see any letters on the keys because they’d been used so much. We laid the paper out by hand. The typewritten copy went to typesetters to set on compugraphic machines. The stories were printed out on yellow ticker tape. We actually designed and laid the paper out in this office. It was larger and easier to read than today. Each of the two weekly editions averaged about 24 pages in two sections. At one time there was a yearly ‘Progress’ edition, which could be huge with stories around a particular theme that could take months to put together.