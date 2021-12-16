Longtime Smyth County News & Messenger writer retires

Glenna Crabtree-Bullins is leaving the Smyth County News & Messenger for the fourth time. This time may be for good as she plans to retire on Friday.
From her days as an unpaid intern during college to being hired the first time in 1978, then in 2001 and 2015, Glenna has seen a lot of changes at the local newspaper and loved her many experiences.
“I started my career in journalism as an intern here at the Smyth County News and I think it’s very fitting that I finish my career here at the Smyth County News as a writer,” she said.
Staff members have often referred to her as the resident expert on older people and veterans. Those were her favorite subjects for feature stories.
Working for a small town newspaper was not Glenna’s goal when she thought about a career.
“I decided when I went to college at Radford University to major in English because my dad wanted me to be a teacher,” the Rich Valley native said. “But I needed a minor so I took journalism classes. I got my teaching certificate but I loved the journalism classes so I ended up getting a double major in English and journalism with certification to teach. And then at the end of my junior year I did an internship in journalism. I came to the Smyth County News for an unpaid internship for several months. And I loved it! I did mostly feature stories and I absolutely loved interviewing people and telling their stories. So when I went back to Radford I finished up my degree and did my student teaching the first quarter of my senior year (English at Radford High School) and realized that I preferred journalism to teaching.”
Glenna went to Lillington, North Carolina, for her first job and worked for a year at a weekly newspaper.
“I did everything from business stories to school board to council and crime, just general news,” she said. “And then an opening came up at the Smyth County News. They contacted me and told me they had an opening and I applied and came here. That was in the summer of 1978. It was basically the same people that were here when I interned.”
There were more people in the office then, news, business office, circulation, classified, advertising, production, probably more than 20 people. It was a bustling environment, especially on the nights the pages were put together.
“When I first started out working here and at the other papers in journalism I typed stories on an old manual typewriter and you could pound a lot of frustration out on those keys,” Glenna said. “And you had to know the keyboard because you couldn’t see any letters on the keys because they’d been used so much. We laid the paper out by hand. The typewritten copy went to typesetters to set on compugraphic machines. The stories were printed out on yellow ticker tape. We actually designed and laid the paper out in this office. It was larger and easier to read than today. Each of the two weekly editions averaged about 24 pages in two sections. At one time there was a yearly ‘Progress’ edition, which could be huge with stories around a particular theme that could take months to put together.
“I laid out the B section, this was the society section where the correspondents’ columns went,” Glenna said of her early work with the Smyth County News as it was called in those days. “I edited the correspondents’ columns. It included items like so and so were sick, so and so visited so and so on Sunday after church for Sunday dinner, just little tidbits of gossip. People loved it! If a correspondent missed a week of having the column in the paper, people called and wanted to know why it wasn’t in there. We had other news, birthdays, anniversaries, nobody had to pay for that. We accepted obituaries that were submitted by the funeral homes and we also went through the Bristol and Roanoke papers and cut out any obituaries with local ties. We typed them up and put them in the paper.”
There were birth notices from the local hospital back when it had an obstetrics department. First baby of the year was a big deal. There was a lot of club news – Pilot Club, Rotary, Kiwanis, Civitan, Marion Junior Woman’s Club.
“The newspaper was more a reflection of what was going on day to day in the community,” Glenna said. “Like the church activities and the civic group activities, through the correspondents’ columns what was going on in the community, who was sick and who’d been to the beach, who’s getting married. In addition to the social news aspect of it, they also covered the government news and the courts and the crime. It was an overall picture of what went on in the county.”
Glenna covered features, court, crime, town and county government, and business news.
“The crime beat was interesting,” she said, “because I would go over to the sheriff’s department and Marion Police Department and sit down with the investigators, have a cup of coffee and we talked and they gave me all of the cases that they were working on, even the ones that hadn’t been solved. We did a section in the newspaper called News Beat and it included all the stuff from the police, all the breaking news, everything, no matter how minor.”
Glenna worked this first job at the Smyth County News for about four years and then went to the Saltville News Messenger to work for several years doing general news. After leaving the Saltville paper, she went to work for Guy Brothers Printing doing mostly design for a couple of years.
Finally, she got around to what she originally went to college to learn.
“I decided to try my hand at teaching so I went to the Job Corps,” Glenna said. “I taught about 10 years. It was all right, but then I decided it was time to make a change.”
She next went to work for the county as administrative assistant for the small business incubator program.
When an opening came up at the Smyth County News & Messenger, Glenna returned in 2001. She stayed for three years this time, covering the school board, board of supervisors, all the town councils, courts and crime, and features.
Glenna left the paper again in the summer of 2003 and went to work for Susie Jennings at the Smyth County Community Foundation as her assistant and at the Lifetime Wellness Center in sales and marketing. She stayed 10 years. Then she briefly worked with Meacham Law Firm in downtown Marion until another opening developed at the newspaper. She came back for the final time in October 2015.
“This time as a feature writer and editorial assistant. When they needed someone in circulation and the front office, I took that on as well and it limited my time with features,” Glenna said. She has enjoyed working with the circulation department, but she has missed doing as many features.
Her job with the circulation department has involved handling subscriptions, some sales, working with carriers on getting the paper delivered, bank deposits and petty cash, expense reports and purchasing supplies, but by far the greatest time is spent handling customer complaints when papers don’t get delivered for whatever reason. She has on occasion delivered missed papers to customers around the county.
“My favorite part of circulation is being able to help the customers with problems they have with their accounts,” she said, “because I like to be as nice to people as I can be because that’s how I would want to be treated if I called with a problem with an account.”
Glenna’s most favorite part of the job with the newspaper over the years has been writing feature stories.
“I love getting to know people and telling their stories,” she said, “because a lot of times people here are not in the spotlight and only in the newspaper when they die and their obituary is printed.”
“Probably my favorite part of feature writing would be highlighting an older person, their life, or a veteran and their service. Of all the stories that I’ve done since I’ve been here this last time, I think my favorite story was on a man who lived in Rich Valley named Bill Neal. I went to his house and did a story on him and he died the day it went in the newspaper but his daughter pulled it up on her phone and read it to him in the hospital. He had such an interesting life. He told me so many things about living in Rich Valley as a young man. He mentioned places and people that I had heard of since I grew up in that community.”
“A lot of older people have such interesting lives that when you sit down and talk to them it just comes out. And you’re sitting on the edge of your chair going, like wow!”
“My favorite veteran would have to be Benny Meacham,” Glenna said. “He told me what it was like in Vietnam and what he went through. His story was so powerful and basically I just listened and he made it come alive for me. I could absolutely see him, if I thought about it, sitting on that tank with the big gun in the Vietnamese jungle.”
“There have been so many veterans’ stories that needed to be told, and I’ve had the opportunity to tell many of them.”
She’s also enjoyed interviewing crafters to learn how they do what they do. She once spent a Sunday afternoon with Jimbo Venable and his wife, Carolyn. “It was awesome,” she said. “He made furniture. He was so calm and down to earth and took his time and explained to me about the different furniture and how he made it.”
“Everybody’s got a unique story I guess,” she said. “You spend time with them, and you listen to what they say. You’ve just got to listen with your heart as well as your ears.”
Glenna advises anyone thinking of a career in journalism to make sure they like people. “If you don’t like people don’t get into journalism,” she said. “You’ve got to talk to people and get to know them to get the story.”
The News & Messenger will host a reception for Glenna this Friday from 3-5 p.m. at its 119 S. Sheffey Street office. Visitors are welcome to stop by and wish her well.