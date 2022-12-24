Hungry Mother, other state parks offer First Day Hikes

Put your best foot forward and start off the new year with an outdoor adventure at any of the Virginia State Park locations.

First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many people and it is a good opportunity to get exercise, explore the outdoors and connect with nature all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season.

Parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations on Jan. 1, 2023, and visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

Whether individuals prefer to partake in a solo adventure or want to join in ranger-led hikes and activities, the parks have numerous ways to help elevate experiences.

Check out the full list of First Day Hikes at www.virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes.

Hungry Mother State Park in Marion will offer a guided hike from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The hike will begin at the beach and travel to the boat ramp along the Lake Trail Loop before turning around and coming back.

Along the way, participants will be able to learn about the park’s history and about the natural landscape. Make sure to dress warmly and wear shoes suitable for hiking.

Also, on Jan. 1, Hungry Mother will kick off its Dirty Snow Boot Scavenger Hunt.

This family friendly event encourages participants to try out 10 activities to see what they can discover while exploring the park in the wintertime.

The scavenger hunt will continue through March 1. Participation is free.

From 2-3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, Certified Forest Therapist Tina Hayes will help participants learn how to use the natural world for self-care. Dress warmly and wear shoes for hiking. Meet at Raider’s Run Trailhead

To learn more, call 276-781-7400 or HungryMother@dcr.virginia.gov.

Here are some locations to consider for a First Day Hike:

Grayson Highlands State Park will lead a moderate hike from Massie Gap to the high country from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will learn how the alpine balds were created and the unique boreal features of Grayson Highlands State Park.

Bring water, snack and good hiking footwear, the hike will be moderate. Meet at the Massie Gap field.

New River Trail State Park will offer a guided hike from 10 a.m. until noon to learn about the mining history of the New River.

Meet at the Austinville access of New River Trail to take a guided hike through the Austinville Tunnel and along the site of the former New Jersey Zinc Company’s mining operation and learn about the historical significance of the mining operations to both the local area and to the nation. The hike will be an out and back style walk along the New River Trail with the hike turning around at the Ivanhoe New River Trestle. The hike will last approximately two hours and leashed pets are welcome. Dress for the weather.

Claytor Lake State Park will open at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, giving visitors the opportunity to watch the sunrise and partake in various hikes and activities. Visitors can join a Virginia Master Naturalist on a short hike in search of different bird species at 10 a.m., learn to make syrup at noon and take a hike to the vernal pool at 2 p.m. Relish the evening by viewing the lights on the lake from 5-9 p.m. by taking a walk down to the gazebo behind the Howe House.

Natural Tunnel State Park offers a guided hike to Lovers’ Leap, where park rangers tell visitors the tale of the star-crossed lovers. The hike is around two miles long, begins at 9 a.m. and has several inclines and declines.

Share your first day hike adventures with the agency on social media by using the hashtags: #vastateparks and #firstdayhikes.