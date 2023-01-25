Paint party planned for Wytheville

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce will host a “Women Inspiring Women” luncheon and paint party on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11:30 .m. to 1 p.m.

The event, which will be held at Seven Sisters Brewery at 355 E. Main St., requires registration by Feb. 9.

Cost to participate is $35 for a Chamber member and $40 for non-Chamber member. A reserved table for four is $150 and a table for six is $225.

The luncheon is designed to provide an opportunity for businesswomen in the area to get to know and uplift one another personally and professionally.

Lunch will be provided. Debi Gouge will be conducting the paint party.

Online payments can be made at: https://wwb-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/