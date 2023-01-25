 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paint party planned for Wytheville

  • 0

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce will host a “Women Inspiring Women” luncheon and paint party on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11:30 .m. to 1 p.m.

The event, which will be held at Seven Sisters Brewery at 355 E. Main St., requires registration by Feb. 9.

Cost to participate is $35 for a Chamber member and $40 for non-Chamber member. A reserved table for four is $150 and a table for six is $225.

The luncheon is designed to provide an opportunity for businesswomen in the area to get to know and uplift one another personally and professionally.

Lunch will be provided. Debi Gouge will be conducting the paint party.

Online payments can be made at: https://wwb-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Sources: Ford had chosen Southside Virginia for plant Youngkin halted

Ford Motor Co. notified Virginia that it had selected the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill for an electric battery plant prior to Gov. Glenn Youngkin scuttling the plan, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ford was also working on the site.