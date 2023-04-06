Happy birthday wishes to Emmalyn Barker on April 8, Michael Spraker on April 9, Dalton Rosenbaum on April 9, Dennis Wright on April 9, Charles Lee Umberger on April 9, Summer Arnold on April 9, Mark Bass on April 9, John Whalen on April 9, Robert Moody on April 10, Roy Dean Spraker on April 10, Eric Hall on April 10, Stephen Lord on April 11, Terry Bass on April 11, Philip Beaver on April 11, Iris Spraker on April 13, Betty Bear on April 13, Grant Spraker on April 14, April Brightwell on April 14 and Noah Johnson April 14.

Deepest sympathy is sent to the family of Gracie Hale and the family of Sammy Holbrook.

The Rural Retreat EMS annual Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. All children are welcome.

The second Spring Into Action 5K Color Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 9 a.m. No registration fee, donations only. Registration for all participants will begin at 8 a.m. at the RRVFD. There will be a limited supply of event T-shirts that will be available for purchase on site. The fun run for children 10 and under will start at 8:30 a.m. Wear light or white to catch the colors thrown your way. This is hosted by the Rural Retreat High School Interact Club and the National Honor Society. All donations will go to the RRFD, RR EMS and the Speedwell Fire Department.

There will be an Easter egg hunt at Crockett Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m.

There will be an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at noon at Speedwell Elementary School. There will be free food and snacks. The egg hunt will start at 1 p.m. This is sponsored by local churches.

On Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at the RR Depot, the MacDowell Music Club will present the 2023 Spring Fling. Entertainers will be the Blue Ridge Girls, which is a dynamic trio rooted in traditional Appalachian music.

The Friends of the Rural Retreat Public Library’s 19th dinner with an author will be with Jim Minick at the RR Depot on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. There will be a silent auction, meet and greet and book signing. Dinner will be catered by Robertson Hollow at 7 p.m., and the program will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Rural Retreat and Wythe County libraries and from friends members. For more information, check out jim-minick.com.

Family members gathered last Sunday to help Marvella Busick celebrate her 96th birthday. She is a lovely lady who sure does not look like her age. Love and miss you, Miss Marvella. Happy birthday and many more.

Congratulations to Donna North, first grade teacher at Speedwell Elementary School, for being chosen Teacher of the Year. She loves and cares so much for all her students and they love her too. Way to go.

The RRFD will have its spring barbecue on Friday, May 19, from 4 p.m. until gone. They are taking orders for barbecue by the pound. It will be available hot and ready to eat on May 19 or vacuum-packed freezer ready. Your choice for $12 a pound. The menu will consist of hand-pulled pork barbecue with homemade sauce, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert for $8 a plate. This will be drive through for carryout only.

Has your child always wanted to be a police officer, firefighter or rescue worker? If so, they can attend the public safety camp June 26-30 from 9 a.m.-noon each day with the Wytheville Fire and Rescue and the Wytheville Police Department. This is for students entering first grade through fifth grade. The cost is $25 per student and there are scholarships and multiple-child discounts available. This includes snacks and a T-shirt. Space is limited to 30 spots, so call (276) 223-3330 or email marcellat@wytheville.org to reserve a spot. Registration is open through May 19 or until spots are filled.

Congratulations to Lydia Brewer, Talyn Moore, Annabelle Fiscus, Aiden Burkentine and Brelyn Moore for making the principal’s list at Rural Retreat High School. Those making the honor roll included Ryan Bell, Caleb Gibson, Chaz Penwright and Abigail Payne. Those making the principal’s list at Rural Retreat Middle School were Gradyn Gibson and Scarlette Hale. Those making the honor roll were Haylee Hale, Maggie Hale, Houston Bear and Madyson Callahan. Congratulations to all those who made the lists and keep up the good work.

I hope all the teachers, students and staff will enjoy their Easter break that will be April 7-10.

It has been an eventful week with the power going off on Saturday night, and when it did come back on, we didn’t have any heat and my computer went out. It was so afraid it was a power surge that burned our heat pump up, but, thank the Good Lord, it was just the thermostat. Thanks to Landon Sayers for coming to our rescue. It wasn’t the case with the computer; it died. On top of all that I filled 3,500 Easter eggs for the Rural Retreat EMS hunt, and got the bunny suit ready for Saturday.

Prayer concerns are the shooting in Nashville, the tornado devastation and those who lost their lives and everything they own, Clyde King Sr., Randy Lacy, Holly Atkins, Michelle Fisher, Madyson Callahan, Tony Sult, Kameron Holston, Mary Ann Williams, Rachel Dix, Aiden Buckingham, Raymond Matney, Rabbit Catron, Greg Hash, Jane Ayers Hudgins, Steve King, Dewey Clemons Jr., Bill Cooper, Frank Reasor, Shirley Bartleson, Grant Grubb, Robbie Debord, Mildred Semones, Eric Whalen, all unspoken requests, all those in war zones, all first responders, our military and our country.

Until next time: May the renewal of life and Easter bring new blessings of love, hope, peace, good health and happiness to you and your loved ones. Embrace the renewal of life. Happy Easter and God bless each of you.